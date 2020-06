3D Motion Capture System Market Worth $266 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "3D Motion Capture System Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by System (Optical, Non-Optical) Type (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Media and Entertainment, Biomechanical Research and Medical), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the 3D motion capture system market is projected to grow from USD 150 million in 2020 to USD 266 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors fueling the growth of the market include the demand for high-quality 3D animations across industries and technological innovations in computer vision. Additionally, real-time data with exceptional spatial and temporal accuracy and popularity of science fiction movies among the young population is also augmenting the growth of the 3D motion capture system market.

The optical system segment holds the largest size of the 3D motion capture system market by 2025.

The optical system uses a camera to track the motion of the reflective markers or the pulse light-emitting diodes (LEDs). It has applications in biomechanics, industrial, and media and entertainment. Growing investments in the development of film studios and live shows is a driving factor for the highest share of optical 3D motion capture systems. However, several industrial units across the world have suspended their operations owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19. This is expected to create a temporary slag in the growth of the 3D motion capture system market in 2020.

The hardware segment is projected to account for the largest size of the 3D motion capture system market by 2025.

Hardware includes sensors, cameras, communication devices, and accessories. Cameras have been used widely for various applications such as entertainment, life sciences, industrial, and education. Communication sensors are extensively used to provide real-time data with immediate feedback. Sensors are one of the essential parts used to generate high-quality animations and fast-motion tracking of the person in real-time. Thus, hardware plays an essential part in the 3D motion capture system market.

North America projected to be the largest market for a 3D motion capture system from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the 3D motion capture system market in North America can be attributed to the presence of key end-user applications, such as media and entertainment and engineering & design, and industrial, in the region are providing lucrative market growth opportunities. COVID-19 has created a chaotic situation in North America. Various industries have become vulnerable due to the pandemic; production requires numerous people together in small spaces. This, in turn, is impacting the demand for 3D motion capture systems.

The key players operating in the 3D motion capture system market include Northern Digital (Canada), OptiTrack (US), Vicon Motion System (England), Xsens Technologies (Netherlands), Noitom (China), Motus Digital (US), Motion Analysis (US), Phasespace (US), Qualiysis (Sweden), and Simi Reality Motion Systems (Germany).