As 3D Printing Industry Filled Supply Shortages in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic, New Opportunities Arise for Business to Shorten Supply Chains with Aid of 3D Printing Technologies

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the 3D printing industry "3D Printing Could Shorten Supply Chains"

Research and Markets Logo More

The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe disruption to global supply chains and had a particular effect on the availability of essential medical and protective equipment. The 3D printing industry rushed to respond to these shortages by pivoting to the manufacture of personal protective equipment, face shields, ventilator parts and nasal swabs. Limbitless Solutions transitioned from making prosthetic arms to producing face shields during equipment shortages as well as working on a design for a 3D printed ventilator. Formlabs used its 3D printers to manufacture nasal swabs for COVID-19 testing kits while Copper3d released open source plans for a 3D printable N-95 respirator.



As a result of the disruption caused by the pandemic, many businesses are re-evaluating their supply chain and manufacturing operations. 3D printing can shorten the supply chain by allowing parts to be printed as needed which eliminates delivery wait times as well as the need to manage an inventory of spare parts. Analysts predict that a growing number of industries will move towards 3D printing in the future as a result of the improved flexibility, lower cost and rapid turnaround times it can offer.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "3D Printing Could Shorten Supply Chains"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-3d-printing-industry-filled-supply-shortages-in-wake-of-covid-19-pandemic-new-opportunities-arise-for-business-to-shorten-supply-chains-with-aid-of-3d-printing-technologies-301084322.html

SOURCE Research and Markets