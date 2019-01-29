3D Printing Makes Ken Block's Ford F-150 Hoonitruck Even More Memorable

From Car and Driver

Ken Block's Hoonitruck, the latest tool of mass tire destruction to materialize from the folk hero's dalliance with the Ford Motor Company, is anything but subtle. A 1977 Ford F-150 boasting 914 horsepower and an aluminum body riding atop a custom chassis built by Detroit Speed Engineering, it's the epitome of a purpose-built vehicle. But Ford's contribution extends far beyond the usual logo and photo-op routine with this project. This time, the company was deeply involved with its development, including the statuesque, specifically engineered aluminum intake manifold that resides atop the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6.

This was a global effort. First Ford Performance engineers based in the United States ran the performance simulations on the powertrain; then they collaborated with their colleagues in Europe to design the intake and conduct the structural analysis. Ford then called on the knowledge and resources of the Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule in Aachen, Germany (RWTH Aachen University), particularly its Digital Additive Production Institute.

Five Days of 3D Printing to Make the Intake Manifold

Enabled by the properties of additive printing, more commonly referred to as 3D printing, the team constructed an intricate weblike structure that simply couldn't have been created using traditional manufacturing techniques. Ford claims this intake is the largest 3D-printed aluminum part currently used in a functional automobile, and you don't need to be an engineer to realize it just looks cool. Raphael Koch, an advanced materials and processes engineer at Ford of Europe, said, "We are fortunate to have access to incredible technology, but this was one project that pushed us-and our computing power-to the absolute limit." In all, it required five days to print the intake, and the finished product weighs in at a comparatively svelte 13.2 pounds.

Check out the video below for a closer look and comments from Ken Block.





