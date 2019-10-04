Is the 3D rocket boom passing the government by?

Government programs designed to incubate promising new technologies can’t keep pace with the rapid growth of venture-backed space start-ups, says the CEO of Relativity Space, a small launch company that is building 3D printed rockets.

Tim Ellis, the 29-year old CEO, gave a hypothetical example: When his Los-Angeles-based firm had just 14 employees a year and a half ago, it would have been eligible to compete for a NASA contract to bring partially-developed technology at small businesses to fruition. But by the time the contract would have been awarded, because of the lengthy government contracting process, Relativity Space had grown to 110 employees with a launch pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

This discrepancy between the speed of government and speed of Silicon Valley means the government could miss out getting in on the ground floor of innovative technologies if the companies are moving too fast for the federal contracting process.

“The sticking point I usually see is if there’s some kind of government award or policy process that takes six to 18 months to enable, you can apply for those things or be talking about policy changes but six to 18 months later you’re an entirely different company,” said Ellis, who designed his own Lego rockets as a child and worked at Blue Origin before founding Relativity Space in 2015.

The company announced this week it has raised $140 million in late-stage, or Series C, funding to fully finance its Terran 1 rocket, which is expected to fly for the first time in early 2021. Commercial launches are also expected to begin that year at a cost of $10 million per launch, Ellis said.

Ellis, the youngest member of the National Space Council's User Advisory Group, also spoke about how unlike traditional space launch vehicles the company's rockets can be updated following each launch in much less time and at lower cost than in a traditional factory, as well as how the firm is working to overcome lingering resistance to the company's innovative approach.

"You always find pockets of hesitancy for sure," he says. "That still exists. But our biggest argument there is … the opportunity exists for Relativity to be the first [3D printed rocket,] entirely designed, built, and operated in the U.S. If we are not the first to build it, someone else will be, so that’s been our argument."

This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

What does it mean to complete this Series C funding?

We’ve closed $140 million in Series C funding. It’s a milestone for Relativity, because now we’re fully funded to launch Terran 1 to orbit. That’s our rocket launch vehicle for satellites and the first 3D printed rocket ever made anywhere in the world. It’s going to be not just an iconic milestone for serving the growing ... small satellite launch market, but also an iconic milestone for the 3D printing industry.

What are your next steps now that you’ve received funding?

Over the past year, momentum has been growing. … We have a 220,000 square foot factory at NASA Stennis. We have a launch site secured at Cape Canaveral at Launch Complex 16. All of the infrastructure is in place to finish development of Terran 1. The next steps are finishing development of the Stargate factory, that’s the world’s largest 3D metal printing factory. We’re using that to print the first flight version of Terran 1 … with the first launch in early 2021 and commercial service also beginning in 2021.

Who are your new investors?

The new funding round is led by Bond together with Tribe Capital. Bond is really a world class venture capitalist. … The entire team at Bond has an incredible track record funding some of the largest companies in the world that are privately owned, so having their buy in to what we're building is a huge sign of confidence in both the technology and our business case.

Other new investors include Lee Fixel on the Forbes Midas list [of top tech investors], Michael Ovits who founded Creative Artists Agency and was briefly president of Disney. Spencer Rascoff was a co-founder of [real estate website] Zillow.com, and we have [actor and tech investor ] Jared Leto. … That shows we have a diversity of capital sources. It’s not just Silicon Valley venture capitalists, but it’s also people who have very significant political and financial connections in many different industries. … It shows there’s more people who are very sophisticated who believe in what we’re doing.