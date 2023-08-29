How a new 3D scanner could help Pueblo law enforcement prove cases in court

Pueblo law enforcement now has another tool to improve the accuracy and speed of crime scene documentation through a new FARO Focus Laser Scanner.

The purchase of the scanner was made possible through congressionally directed spending requests sponsored by Colorado’s U.S. senators. The scanner is the first project for which the city of Pueblo has received congressionally directed spending dollars, according to a city press release.

Here’s how the scanner works and how the grant can help local law enforcement.

This new FARO scanner for the Pueblo Police Department was funded by a federal grant, partially sponsored by U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (right). Bennet spoke with police department leaders and saw the new equipment on August 25, 2023, at an event that was closed to the media.

How the FARO scanner works

The scanner takes three-dimensional images of spaces that can then be reconstructed electronically.

The scanners have a multitude of uses — including for construction — but local law enforcement will use the new technology to document crime scenes.

During a presentation about the scanner technology at a Pueblo City Council work session on Aug. 21, Sgt. Stephen Jesik of the Pueblo Police Department said other forms of evidence gathering for criminal investigations aren’t as high stakes as crime scene documentation: for example, witnesses can be called back for additional interviews but investigators usually only get one chance to capture crime scenes.

“Typically, we get one shot at it processing that crime scene and doing that job correctly,” Jesik said, adding that accurate documentation of crime scenes can help law enforcement prove cases in court.

How Pueblo PD will use the FARO system

Local law enforcement will use the scanner to document crime scenes and car crashes — Pueblo PD has already used it a few times, Jesik said.

Corporal Chris Alarid said at the work session that investigators in the traffic division can integrate FARO scans with black box data in vehicles to create animations reconstructing a collision.

The new technology can also be integrated with the department’s drone unit to take detailed aerial photos.

Three-dimensional scans can also be taken to prepare for visits from high-profile dignitaries. Security staff for such dignitaries sometimes scope out locations in advance, but the scans could be used to familiarize staff with local surroundings, remotely.

Pueblo PD has already used the scanner on “a few crime scenes and a few crashes,” Alarid said.

The new technology is much faster and less labor intensive than the previous method of documenting indoor crime scenes, which involves at least two or three officers taking measurements, making sketches and taking photos and video of locations that are later inputted into a computer program, Jesik said.

“It was cumbersome, it was labor intensive, it was manpower intensive and it was time intensive,” Jesik said.

Crime scene photographs will still be useful to investigators, Jesik said, and can be integrated into the 3D scans.

The scanner is also much more efficient than other documentation technology for outdoor situations, Alarid said.

Why the federal grant is a big deal for Pueblo

The federal grant of $86,000 helped pay for the purchase of the equipment as well as training officers in how to use it, Jesik said. According to the city’s release, five people at Pueblo PD are currently trained on how to use the equipment and five more officers — as well as some deputies from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office — will be trained this fall.

In the city’s press release, Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller thanked Colorado’s representatives in the U.S. Senate, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, for supporting the grant.

“This will help with our staffing concerns and allows for more accurate and cutting-edge technology to assist with our investigations which saves time and increases our attention to details,” Noeller said.

Bennet saw a demonstration of the technology when he was visiting Pueblo Friday afternoon. That segment of his visit was not open to the media.

“I am deeply grateful for law enforcement officers across Colorado who step up to protect our communities at great personal risk,” Bennet said in the city's release.

“To help them do their job and focus on violent crimes, we need to give law enforcement the tools they need to conduct their investigations efficiently.”

Bennet said that’s why he supported the funding and added that he will keep advocating for Colorado law enforcement at the nation’s capitol “in every way I can.”

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter, @annalynnfrey. Please support local news at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: How a new 3D scanner could help Pueblo law enforcement solve cases