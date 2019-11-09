Have 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shareholders haven't noticed that the Co-Founder, Charles Hull, recently sold US$408k worth of stock at US$9.73 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 8.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 3D Systems

In fact, the recent sale by Charles Hull was the biggest sale of 3D Systems shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$9.42. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, 3D Systems insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.0% of 3D Systems shares, worth about US$44m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 3D Systems Tell Us?

Insiders sold 3D Systems shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

