3i Group's (LON:III) earnings growth rate lags the 11% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. To wit, the 3i Group share price has climbed 43% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 9.1% (ignoring dividends).

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.4%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, 3i Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 7% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 3.47.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for 3i Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 72%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that 3i Group shares lost 3.9% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 4.6%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that 3i Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

