3i Infotech (NSE:3IINFOTECH) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, 3i Infotech Limited (NSE:3IINFOTECH) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does 3i Infotech Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that 3i Infotech had ₹8.45b in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹2.59b, its net debt is less, at about ₹5.86b.

A Look At 3i Infotech's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that 3i Infotech had liabilities of ₹3.30b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹8.34b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹2.59b as well as receivables valued at ₹2.44b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹6.60b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹3.17b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, 3i Infotech would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

3i Infotech has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.6 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. The good news is that 3i Infotech improved its EBIT by 6.3% over the last twelve years, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is 3i Infotech's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, 3i Infotech recorded free cash flow of 45% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.