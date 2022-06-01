3M expects $300 million revenue hit from China COVID lockdowns

FILE PHOTO: The 3M logo is pictured on products at an Orchard Supply Hardware store in Pasadena
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate 3M CO on Wednesday warned of a $300 million hit to revenue in the current quarter as COVID lockdowns in China slam demand and worsen supply chain issues.

The company also expects an impact of 30 cents to per-share earnings in the second quarter, Chief Executive Michael Roman said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

China's "zero Covid" policy to combat the Omicron variant triggered fresh lockdowns and shut factories, hurting the sales prospects of businesses worldwide as consumers dialed back spending in the world's second-biggest economy.

"COVID shutdowns in China impacted our manufacturing operations in the country," Roman said.

The comments come over a month after 3M said China's lockdowns and the Ukraine crisis had slowed sales in April.

The diversified manufacturer, which makes everything from Post-It notes to industrial sandpaper, also flagged impacts to the automotive and electronics end markets due to chip shortages driven by supply chain snags.

"The outlook for automotive build rates is about 4% year-over-year improvement. We started the year at 9%," Roman said.

Still, 3M expects some recovery in June even as inflation soars.

"We're able to offset it (inflation) with price and sourcing actions and productivity and yield, and that's how we're managing it," Roman said.

In a bright spot, Shanghai earlier this week announced an end to its two-month long COVID-19 lockdown.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, JD.com stocks rally as China moves to lift COVID lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss China stocks as Shanghai takes steps toward easing COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Russia in "failure to pay" credit event, investor committee says

    A panel of investors on Wednesday determined Russia had triggered a credit event after it failed to pay nearly $1.9 million in interest on a sovereign bond, taking the nation a step closer to its first major external debt default in over a century. The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) said on its website that the committee voted 'yes' to a question to determine whether a "Failure to Pay Credit Event" occurred with respect to Russia. Russia's international 2022 bond matured on April 4 and payment of principal and interest due at maturity was not made until May 2.

  • How Much Is 3M Paying in Legal Fees? Now We Know.

    Industrial giant 3M has been dealing with huge legal costs. It is finally telling investors just how much it's spending.

  • Jobs market: U.S. workers ‘in advantageous position,’ expert says

    Indeed Economic Research Director for North America Nick Bunker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss April JOLTS report data, job growth, and the outlook for the U.S. labor market.

  • Job openings fell to 11.4 million in April: JOLTS report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss April JOLTS report data.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Could Reach New Highs in the Weeks Ahead

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. The math-driven On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows an upward path from early December telling us that buyers of VRTX have been more aggressive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is crossing back above the zero line for a fresh outright buy signal.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • ‘Unicorn’ deer with rare coloring spotted in Georgia

    The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division has received several reports of piebald fawn and deer over the past few weeks.

  • Things Are About to Get a Lot More Interesting at Unilever

    Renowned activist investor Nelson Peltz, founder of Trian Partners, has taken a 1.5% stake in Unilever (NYSE: UL). The position, worth about $1.6 billion, makes Trian one of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) giant's largest shareholders . Unilever is a sprawling international conglomerate with extensive holdings throughout the consumer staples space.

  • VF, Best Buy, Walgreen, and 3M Join S&P 500 Stocks Yielding 4% or More

    FEATURE Some stocks regularly populate the list of high-yielding companies in the S&P 500, including AT&T, Verizon Communications, and Altria But this year’s market selloff has added seven new names to the group of about three dozen stocks in the S&P 500 that now yield 4% or more.

  • Deustche Bank economist maintains 2023 recession call

    Deutsche Bank Chief US Economist Matthew Luzzetti joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recessionary risks, inflation, the April JOLTS report, stock market futures, and the outlook for Fed policy.

  • Shanghai Ready to Exit Lockdown as Covid Cases Drop

    China’s financial capital is preparing to end more than two months of lockdowns after four straight days with no Covid-19 deaths and with new cases at their lowest since early March.

  • Malik Tillman approved for switch to US from Germany by FIFA

    Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman has been approved for a change of association from Germany to the United States, FIFA said Tuesday. Tillman, who turned 20 on Saturday, was born in Germany to a father in the U.S military and a German mother.

  • Oaktree’s Howard Marks Sees Return of Value as Markets Correct

    (Bloomberg) -- “Excesses” in financial markets that drove bullish psychology out of control are being corrected in this downturn, leading to better opportunities for value investors, according to Oaktree Capital Management co-founder Howard Marks. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on th

  • Bitcoin price hits $32,000 as rally continues

    Despite bitcoin's rally of nearly 11% in the past week there are obstacles on the horizon that may frustrate the current rising price action.

  • GM and Ford Targets Are Cut at Citi. Ford Stock, Though, Has Near-Term Catalysts.

    Citi analyst Itay Michaeli cuts his price targets Ford and GM shares. But he believes Ford stock might be due for a pop because of upcoming catalysts.

  • China's internet on-demand services tumble the most in years amid Covid lockdowns, economic headwinds

    Consumer spending for on-demand services provided by China's internet companies saw its sharpest decline on record, according to government data released on Monday, as strict lockdowns and deepening economic woes dampen demand. Income from local lifestyle services, ride-hailing, tourism, finance, car rentals and home rentals for internet companies dropped 20.2 per cent to 118 billion yuan (US$17.7 billion) from January to April, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Industry and Informat

  • HP CEO talks ‘strong commercial demand,’ inflation, and stock valuation

    HP CEO Enrique Lores speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about earnings, inflation, recessionary risks, and HPQ stock.

  • Wall Street Sees Any Stock Market Rally as Likely Short-Lived

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing number of Wall Street strategists see last week’s stock market rebound as a head fake before more selling, as risks to the US economy and corporate earnings growth remain with stubbornly high inflation.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese

  • Factbox-Six EU countries not ready to adopt euro currency -Commission

    Six of the seven EU countries outside the euro zone are still not ready to join, the European Commission said in a report on Wednesday, with only Croatia meeting all the criteria to start using the EU currency from 2023. The country's central bank laws are not compatible with euro zone legislation on the European Central Bank and Bulgaria's inflation is too high. It does, however, meet the requirements on public finances, exchange rate and the convergence of long-term interest rates.