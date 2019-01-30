3M India Limited (NSE:3MINDIA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we are going to look at 3M India Limited (NSE:3MINDIA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for 3M India:

0.29 = ₹4.4b ÷ (₹23b – ₹6.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, 3M India has an ROCE of 29%.

Is 3M India’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, 3M India’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Industrials industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, 3M India’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If 3M India is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect 3M India’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

3M India has total assets of ₹23b and current liabilities of ₹6.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From 3M India’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, 3M India may be worth a closer look. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than 3M India. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

