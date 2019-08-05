What Can We Make Of 3M India Limited’s (NSE:3MINDIA) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll look at 3M India Limited (NSE:3MINDIA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for 3M India:

0.35 = ₹5.1b ÷ (₹21b - ₹6.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, 3M India has an ROCE of 35%.

Does 3M India Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that 3M India's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 14% average in the Industrials industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, 3M India's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

The image below shows how 3M India's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:3MINDIA Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is 3M India? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect 3M India's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

3M India has total liabilities of ₹6.5b and total assets of ₹21b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts 3M India's ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On 3M India's ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further.