$3M Migrant Center Debate
Jason Sloss reports.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
Schools clamor to earn a high spot on the annual list, but critics say it warps the idea of what a high-quality education should actually be.
Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.
Writer-director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum spill on horror sequel's big surprises.
Richardson injured his throwing shoulder Sunday against the Titans.
Open source and decentralized social network Mastodon has more users than it thought. The service, which competes with X (formerly Twitter) and other newcomers like Threads, Bluesky, Pebble and Spill, had been undercounting its users due to a network connectivity error, according to founder and CEO Eugen Rochko, and actually has 407,814 more monthly active users than it had been reporting previously. The issue was impacting the metrics reported on Mastodon's statistics aggregator on its joinmastodon.org/servers page, which had been undercounting users between October 2 and October 8.
Maybe it's time to dabble in tech stocks following a steep rates-driven sell-off.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
The last time I’d spoken with the Nvidia at any length about robotics was also the last time we featured Claire Delaunay onstage at our Sessions event. Not that Nvidia is desperate for positive reinforcement after its last several earnings reports, but it warrants pointing out how well the company’s robotics strategy has paid off in recent years. Nvidia pumped a lot into the category at a time when mainstreaming robotics beyond manufacturing still seemed like a pipe dream for many.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
There's more great news about jobs, but rising interest rates are wrecking the party.
The September jobs report is the latest piece of resilient economic data to come in amid consistent calls for a slowdown in the US economy.
October's first trading week ended with a twist after Wall Street reversed earlier losses and surged to the closing bell.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through all of the NBA news of the day, including Joel Embiid joining Team USA and James Harden reporting to 76ers training camp, before playing a game and digging through preseason odds.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
A 2022 survey found that most people subscribe to at least four services.
Embiid's eligibility to play for Cameroon, France and the United States led to a serious recruiting battle.
Travis Kelce knows that the NFL wants to have some fun, but thinks their focus on Taylor Swift is a bit much.