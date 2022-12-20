3M Will Stop Producing ‘Forever Chemical’ PFAS by End of 2025

Tiffany Kary and Ryan Beene
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- 3M Co., confronting regulatory pressure and lawsuits that threaten billions of dollars in damages, will stop making so-called forever chemicals and aim to discontinue their use in products by the end of 2025.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The announcement marks a historic break with an entire class of chemicals — consisting of thousands of variations on the carbon-fluorine bond — that were first created as part of World War II-era atomic bomb research. The company developed hundreds of products with them over more than 70 years, including Scotchgard, firefighting foams and waterproof and stainproof textiles.

They are now a liability that could potentially cost 3M some $30 billion, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

The industrial conglomerate expects to book pretax charges of $1.3 billion to $2.3 billion as it stops making per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, according to a statement Tuesday. That will include an estimated charge of up to $1 billion this quarter.

Mike Roman, 3M’s chief executive officer, said the decision was an acknowledgment of “accelerating regulatory trends” and increasing customer unease with the use of PFAS.

“When we look forward at some of those factors, we don’t see a viable business in the future,” Roman said in an interview. “This is a portfolio decision that allows us to move into other, higher growth opportunities.”

Shares of 3M fell 0.4% to $121.61 as of 9:58 a.m. in New York. The stock is down about 31% this year.

Critics Not Satisfied

Parties who have pressed 3M and other companies to get rid of the compounds criticized what they see as a lack of acknowledgment the chemicals are linked to serious health concerns and should be removed from the environment.

“What’s lacking is any statement or commitment to accept responsibility for the damage that’s already been caused,” Rob Bilott, a partner in the Cincinnati office of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, said in a phone interview.

Biloott has led several legal challenges over the chemicals, including those portrayed in the Hollywood movie Dark Waters, and a case against 3M involving PFAS in Minnesota back in 2005.

The Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit based in Washington DC that has documented the chemicals’ widespread presence in water, said 3M’s actions come too late for people who were unknowingly contaminated.

“After telling everyone – their neighbors, their workers, and their regulators – that PFAS are safe while poisoning the entire planet, 3M is now pledging to slink out the back door with no accountability. Congress and the courts cannot allow this happen,” the group said in an emailed statement.

Roman said it’s too soon to provide details on whether the company will repurpose plants currently manufacturing PFAS, but he said 3M would work to find other roles for employees hurt by the decision.

Users of products with the chemical are keen to find alternatives because the compounds are considered to be almost impossible to get rid of, accumulating over time in the soil, the water and in human bodies. They are said to be associated with a host of health problems, including cancer and liver and kidney problems.

And 3M isn’t the only company involved in litigation over the manufacture and use of PFAS. Other defendants have included Tyco Fire Products LP and Chemguard Inc. DuPont Co. and Chemours agreed to a $670 million settlement in 2017 to resolve PFAS suits filed by 3,500 people in Ohio.

Why ‘forever chemicals’ are being reined in: QuickTake

3M’s exit from the category comes 20 years after management phased out an early, popular form of PFAS, known as PFOS, in 2002 under pressure from scientific studies about its potential harms. That phaseout set off a deluge of some 2,000 lawsuits that ultimately could cost the company billions.

3M’s decision to abandon PFAS manufacturing also raises questions for the companies that continue to make or use them, and for industrial applications that rely on them.

Read more: Cancer-linked chemicals from 3M turn up in drinking water

Roman said 3M was committed to working with customers to find alternative solutions.

The company currently generates about $1.3 billion in annual sales from manufacturing PFAS, according to the statement, and has a profit margin of about 16% before interest, taxes and other expenses.

--With assistance from Matthew Monks and Ed Hammond.

(Updates with opening shares in seventh paragraph; Adds comments from eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 3M to quit 'forever chemical' PFAS production by 2025

    The company will also take a fourth-quarter charge of up to $1 billion, though it's also facing billions of dollars in potential legal costs from suits related to the chemicals, which are used in a wide variety of products but have been blamed for water contamination.

  • Debt Investors Losing Millions on Libor Switch Start to Fight Back

    (Bloomberg) -- The request from Allied Universal to its lenders last month seemed innocuous and logical enough.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysWith the deadline rapidly approaching to

  • Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Pacira BioSciences' (NASDAQ:PCRX) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Both individual investors who control a good portion of Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER) along with institutions must be dismayed after last week's 12% decrease

    A look at the shareholders of Xperi Inc. ( NYSE:XPER ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 49% stake...

  • NFL Week 15: Former Vols’ stats

    A look at how former Vols performed in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

  • How I Started In STEM with Chief Marketing Officer at Upwork Melissa Waters: There is no straight career path

    Melissa Waters is the Chief Marketing Officer of Upwork where she oversees marketing and communication for the world's work marketplace. Her award winning career has helped innovators of all kinds achieve their dreams.

  • Amazon Web Services Secures Navy Contract For Over $700M

    The United States Navy awarded Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud computing division a five-year enterprise software license contract worth $723.9 million. The deal will provide the Navy access to Amazon Web Services (AWS) commercial cloud environment, Professional Services, and its training and certification courses. The Pentagon said work will be performed for five years, from December 2022 through 2028. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using a variety of funding types, inc

  • Watch these airlines in 2023, says Raymond James

    The airline industry enters 2023 amid ongoing concerns about the impact of fuel prices and hiring challenges in the industry.

  • Pharmacies limit cold medicines, report tracks FDA anti-smoking efforts, FCC unable to fine wireless carriers

    Notable business headlines include CVS and Walgreens limiting pediatric cold and flu medicines amid flu surge, a new report finding millions of illegal vapes on the market, and FCC regulators being short of votes to fine wireless carriers.

  • Amazon Seals EU Antitrust Truce to Dodge Fines, Boost Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. settled European Union antitrust investigations over how the U.S. ecommerce giant allegedly abused rivals’ sales data to unfairly favor it own products and squeeze out other traders on its platform. Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Lean

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • US Housing Starts, Permits Fall on Slide in Single-Family Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- New US home construction continued to decline in November and permits plunged as high borrowing costs paired with widespread inflation eroded housing affordability and demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring Cameras Used i

  • 3M to end 'forever chemicals' output at cost of up to $2.3 billion

    Perfluoralkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods. 3M's move comes amid rising legal pressures over damage caused by PFAS.

  • Auto analyst: There’s ‘significant downside to the OEMs’ ahead

    Wells Fargo Senior Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the auto industry, the EU energy crisis, how automakers are dealing with supply chain disruptions and inflation, the EV tax credit, and the outlook for the auto industry moving into 2023.

  • Energy stocks were winners this year, and Wall Street remains bullish for 2023

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss energy stocks, investor sentiment, and the outlook for the energy sector moving into 2023.

  • FTX's Bankman-Fried, facing extradition, due back in Bahamas court

    A lawyer for former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces U.S. fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, was due back in court in The Bahamas on Tuesday ahead of a possible extradition to the United States. U.S. embassy officials entered the Bahamas courthouse, a Reuters witness said. It was not immediately clear if Bankman-Fried had arrived at the court in Nassau.

  • US Stocks Climb; Treasuries Drop After BOJ’s Move: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks climbed as shares of major technology companies rose and investors parsed data that showed Federal Reserve tightening is hitting the economy. Treasuries dropped after a sudden hawkish move from the Bank of Japan sent the yen soaring and raised expectations it would join its peers elsewhere in boosting interest rates.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&

  • 3M to phase out manufacturing of all fluoropolymers, fluorinated fluids, and PFAS-based additive products

    3M Co. said Tuesday it will take mostly non-cash charges of $1.3 billion to $2.3 billion to exit its business manufacturing fluoropolymers, fluorinated fluids, and PFAS-based additive products by the end of 2025. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many PFAS pose a concern because they do not break down in the environment, can move through soils and contaminate drinking water sources; also they build up (bioaccumulate) in fish and wildlife. "3M will continue to remediate

  • New SLO County rules give farmers more water to irrigate crops. So why are they upset?

    The SLO County Board of Supervisors recently passed a new planting ordinance affecting groundwater usage in the Paso Robles area.

  • Ernie Garza knows how to help Keyes residents save money on water. They aren’t listening

    “Listen, our water is clean. It’s safe to drink. We filter it freshly every day,” he said: “So why are you wasting your money buying bottled water?”