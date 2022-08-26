3M Can’t Use Bankruptcy to Halt Lawsuits Over Combat Earplugs, Judge Rules

Steven Church
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. lost its fight to block jury trials in more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing it of harming US soldiers. The company’s shares fell on the ruling.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey J. Graham refused to temporarily halt the lawsuits accusing 3M and its bankrupt subsidiary, Aearo Technologies, of selling faulty combat earplugs that damaged the hearing of veterans who used them.

“We are disappointed in the court’s ruling today and will be filing an appeal. Further litigation in the MDL court benefits no one,” the company said, referring to the federal multi-district litigation program, where the soldiers claims are being prepared for jury trials.

3M’s shares plunged nearly 10% after the ruling was released Friday afternoon.

“3M has every incentive to seek a settlement in that scenario,” said Nigel Coe, an analyst at Wolfe Research. “Litigating these cases is not a realistic scenario.”

Graham’s decision upends 3M’s decision to resolve the lawsuits by putting Aearo in bankruptcy, where controversial rules sometimes allow parent companies to benefit by halting jury trials and settling their lawsuits in one place.

A temporary halt would help 3M pressure soldiers into settling, Graham said in his ruling. But federal bankruptcy law in Indiana does not allow him to grant 3M’s request for an injunction, Graham ruled.

“Admittedly, it is tempting to be swayed by the sheer size of the MDL at issue in this case, but that alone provides insufficient reason for the court to conclude that an injunction is necessary,” Graham wrote.

3M is employing an increasingly popular strategy in which profitable companies use insolvency proceedings to force settlement talks with victims of allegedly harmful products. Johnson & Johnson and lumber giant Georgia-Pacific have also put units into bankruptcy with the same goal of ending their litigation woes in one place instead of fighting thousands of trials around the country.

Lawyers for the soldiers have demanded the right to continue taking their cases to trial. The ruling means 3M now faces the prospect of jury verdicts from around the country, with one expert hired by the soldiers’ law firms estimating the company could face more than $100 billion in damages from the claims.

That figure has been disputed by the company and criticized by some soldier’s advocates. During a trial about whether Graham should halt the lawsuits, a lawyer for the soldiers called the expert a crank, before apologizing for the insult.

Advocates for the veterans said the ruling vindicates their view that profitable companies should not be allowed to use bankruptcy court to avoid lawsuits.

“This is a tremendous victory for the 230,000 US service members who have been harmed by 3M’s deception and greed,” Bryan Aylstock, one of the main lawyers suing the company, said in a statement. “We look forward to prosecuting our claims against 3M.”

On July 26, the company put Aearo into bankruptcy in Indianapolis. Under Chapter 11 rules, Aearo is automatically entitled to freeze the lawsuits it faces, but because 3M itself didn’t file bankruptcy a judge had to agree to give the industrial conglomerate the same protection.

The ruling sets up a conflict between two branches of the federal judiciary. A judge in another court district came to the opposite conclusion in the bankruptcy of a unit of Johnson & Johnson.

US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan, who is based in Trenton, New Jersey, not far from J&J’s headquarters, found that halting about 40,000 lawsuits against the health care giant was necessary to resolve the claims.

Kaplan’s ruling is being appealed by lawyers suing J&J on behalf of women who claim they got cancer from the company’s baby powder.

Until last month, 3M was fighting the claims in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, where a judge was overseeing the initial, procedural steps needed to prepare the lawsuits for separate jury trials that would take place in other courts. The judge overseeing that process, which is known as multi-district litigation, or MDL, has questioned 3M’s decision to use bankruptcy instead.

The bankruptcy is Aearo Technologies LLC, 22-02890, United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana (Indianapolis).

(Updates with analyst comment in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 3M Is Denied Bankruptcy Shield Against Mass Earplug Claims

    A bankruptcy judge won’t extend to 3M the same protection against earplug-injury claims that its Aearo subsidiary gained by filing for chapter 11.

  • 3M combat earplug lawsuits to proceed, judge rules, despite bankruptcy case

    Companies that file for bankruptcy typically receive an immediate reprieve from lawsuits, and 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC argued that extending those protections to 3M would buy Aearo time to address its debts and restructuring goals. Aearo and 3M had argued that bankruptcy offered a faster and fairer way to compensate veterans who say that earplugs made by Aearo caused hearing loss. But bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey J. Graham in Indianapolis said that Aearo's bankruptcy restructuring could proceed in parallel with the lawsuits.

  • 3 Dividend Kings Income Investors Will Love

    Investors seeking a stream of reliable income should take a serious look at Dividend Kings, companies that have successfully upped their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Germany to Rethink Gas Levy After Outcry Over Energy Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is looking at restricting the companies able to benefit from a new gas levy just to those that really need the assistance, with the scrutiny following an outcry over soaring profits at some energy firms.Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian Coa

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Tech stocks: Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the red following Fed comments

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how the tech sector is trading on Friday afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered remarks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Industrial Conglomerate Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    After the worst start to a year in over 50 years, everyone would like to forget the stock market's performance for the first six months of 2022. One of the best that fits the bill just might be industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM), which is down 18% this year after losing 25% of its value over the past 12 months. 3M's problems didn't begin in 2021 or 2022 -- it's been a laggard for a number of years.

  • U.S.-China audit agreement ‘a major catalyst,' expert explains

    Beijing offered a rare concession Friday, agreeing to allow U.S. accounting regulators to examine the audits of Chinese firms listed on American stock exchanges.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Jerome Powell urges central banks to ‘forcefully’ raise interest rates in battle against inflation

    The head of the Federal Reserve has warned US families to expect “pain” as he rallied central bankers around the world to continue cracking down on inflation with aggressive rate rises.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Why Peloton stock could explode nearly 130%: Analyst

    Here's why one Wall Street analyst really loves Peloton's stock.

  • Oil Companies Prioritize Buybacks Over Production Gains

    As oil and gasoline prices pulled back from recent highs, second-quarter reports from oil companies signaled continued reluctance to meaningfully increase production. OPEC-member Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, hinted at possible production cuts to bolster prices, while U.S. and European negotiators scrambled to revive a deal with Iran that would release sanctioned oil back onto world markets. Following a tough year in 2020, oil company earnings accelerated sharply in 2021 and 2022.

  • 3M stock suffers worst day since 2019 after judge denies protection from earplug lawsuits

    Shares of 3M Co. declined 9.5% in Friday trading to lead the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower after reports indicated that a bankruptcy judge blocked a request from 3M that would have shielded the company from litigation around earplugs that were sold to the military and later alleged to have caused issues such as hearing loss.

  • Pfizer 'surprised' by Moderna COVID-19 vaccine patent lawsuit

    Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine technology

  • 3M Stock Drops After Judge Says No to Bankruptcy Plan to Deal With Legal Liability

    The stock posted its biggest one-day drop since April 2019 after a legal ruling went against the company.

  • Tax expert: New IRS funding will target the rich, crypto, and tech

    Of the total Inflation Reduction Act package, nearly $80 billion was allocated to the IRS.

  • Rashaad Penny’s latest issue is a short one. He’ll soon rejoin RB group Pete Carroll likes

    Penny and impressive rookie Ken Walker are both now out of Seattle’s backfield. Travis Homer is getting rare early-down chances.

  • Lackluster Iowa Corn Crop Sets Stage for More Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- After drought shriveled US corn plants in the western crop belt, all eyes have been turning to Iowa to help save the national harvest. Instead, the fields in that state have been “underwhelming,” “disappointing,” and just “not great.” Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager

  • Who is the richest person in the world? It's not Jeff Bezos anymore.

    The richest person in the world used to be Jeff Bezos. In 2022, Elon Musk took the top spot. The SpaceX and Tesla owner is worth over $200 billion.