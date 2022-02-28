$3M Worth Of Meth Seized; Pro-Ukraine Rallies | SoCal In Brief

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, residents should know that thousands of Californians have taken to the streets over the weekend in various communities to show support for Ukraine amid the invasion by Russian forces.

The conflict marks the first major land war on European soil in decades.

The conflict is particularly upsetting for Ukrainians in California, who are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies and attending demonstrations.

More than 90,000 Californians have Ukrainian ancestry and make up about 15 percent of the nation's Ukrainian population, according to the 2019 American Community Survey, the New York Times reported.



From nearly $3 million of meth disguised as onions seized in San Diego to the expiration of 12 statewide emergencies except COVID-19 orders — here are some of the stories you may have missed over the weekend.

12 CA Emergencies Expire, But COVID Orders Remain

The governor will uphold a coronavirus emergency declared nearly two years ago, urging that the virus still poses a major threat.

$3 Million Worth Of Meth Disguised As Onions Seized In SD

Border officials discovered 1,200 small packages of methamphetamine masked by a shipment of onions in San Diego.

Small Plane Crashes Through Hanger In Banning

A Cessna with one person aboard reportedly struck a hanger at Banning Municipal Airport on Saturday morning.

Vehicle Seized In Connection With Beverly Hills Takeover

At least 100 vehicles were involved in a "large-scale sideshow" in Beverly Hills last week. One of them was seized by police.

CA Student Stabbing, Altercation Triggers High School Lockdown

One student was injured in a stabbing and another was detained at an Orange County high school Friday.

Some Lanes At LAX To Close For Construction Of Pedestrian Bridge

The closures will be in effect until March 4 and again from March 6-9 for the bridge.

Fire Damages 10 Vehicles At Logan Heights Tow Yard

Two small recreational vehicles were fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to other vehicles parked at the towing yard.

Boy, 9, Seriously Injured By Car In SD

A 9-year-old boy suffered serious leg injuries Saturday when he ran into a San Diego street and was struck by a car.

Two Motorists Arrested During Overnight Escondido DUI Checkpoint

Fifteen others were also cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, officials said.

Man, 26, Killed In Crash With Parked Crane In Riverside

A 26-year-old motorist was killed when he crashed into a construction crane in Riverside Sunday.

Man, Woman Injured In Fire At Apartment In Echo Park

A man and a woman were seriously injured during a fire Sunday at a two-story apartment building in Echo Park.

Sheriff's Lieutenant Who Died Of COVID-19 To Be Honored In CA

State Capitol flags were flying at half staff Saturday in honor of a Riverside County sheriff's correctional lieutenant who died of COVID.

LAPD Bomb Squad Reportedly Ignored Expert's Warning Before Blast

Members of an LAPD bomb squad detonated a cache of illegal fireworks last year, causing an explosion that displaced several residents.

Citing Backlog Progress, Ports Again Delay Fines For Idling

Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have again postponed implementation of a fee on companies whose import containers linger at terminals.





This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch