3M's (NYSE:MMM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) dividend will be increasing to US$1.49 on 12th of March. This takes the dividend yield to 3.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

3M's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, 3M was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 1.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

3M Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$2.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$5.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.4% per year. Growth of 4.4% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

We Really Like 3M's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that 3M is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for 3M that investors should take into consideration.

