3Pillar Global Welcomes Former Zeta Global Executive Christopher Hansen As Senior Vice President Media & Information Services

3 min read

Digital media and advertising innovator joins global software development firm to expand media and information services portfolio

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced that Chris Hansen, former Senior Vice President of Zeta Global, has joined 3Pillar's leadership team as Senior Vice President to lead the company's media and information services client service vertical.

(PRNewsfoto/3Pillar Global)
(PRNewsfoto/3Pillar Global)

"As consumers are spending more time online than ever, media companies have new opportunities to capture value, but it's essential that they have the right digital products and protocols in place to do so," said Heather Combs, COO of 3Pillar Global. "We're thrilled to welcome Chris to the global 3Pillar team, bringing his deep understanding of the overlap of media, marketing and technology to serve the clients in our growing media and information services portfolio."

Hansen brings more than two decades of experience in advertising and marketing to his work helping 3Pillar media clients develop digital products that drive growth. He comes to 3Pillar from his role as Senior Vice President at marketing technology firm Zeta Global that leverages results-driven AI to help enterprise clients like Ralph Lauren, Toyota and Sprint strategically and effectively engage with customers. Hansen also previously served in multiple executive leadership roles at IgnitionOne, leading the company's product teams and global operations, and as Senior Vice President of Performance Media at agency 360i.

The landscape has shifted dramatically for companies that specialize in media and information. Those who are surviving and growing all share one thing in common: they have put an emphasis on discovering their customers' needs and habits and have turned those insights into revenue-driving digital products," said Hansen. "3Pillar understands this. Their outcomes-focused approach to product development and culture of partnership have already helped major companies achieve growth in an unpredictable and competitive market. I'm excited to further grow our clients in this space."

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com.

About 3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3pillar-global-welcomes-former-zeta-global-executive-christopher-hansen-as-senior-vice-president-media--information-services-301182878.html

SOURCE 3Pillar Global

