3pm Video Forecast

TechCrunch

X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, came under fire earlier this week in Europe, when European Commissioner Thierry Breton sent a stark open letter to the company warning it of its failure to clamp down on disinformation and illegal content on the platform circulating in the aftermath of the deadly Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. A letter signed by X CEO Linda Yaccarino notes that company has "redistributed resources" and "refocused teams". The letter stays, in Yaccarino's words, "high level", which means that it is light on specific numbers.