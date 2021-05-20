3rd accuser testifies Danny Masterson fed her drink and raped her: ‘I felt limp and you know, like a rag doll’

A third woman testified against actor Danny Masterson on Thursday, saying the “That ’70s Show” star raped her at his home in 2003 after giving her wine that made her go “limp” and threatening to toss her in his Jacuzzi.

“He said, ‘Take off your clothes right now. ... If you don’t do it, I’m going to do it,’” she recalled in a Los Angeles courtroom on the third day of a hearing that will determine whether Masterson goes to trial for allegedly raping three women between 2001 and 2003.

“At the Jacuzzi area was where everything started to disappear. Things were becoming blank,” she said in her direct testimony.

“Whatever he had given me was starting to take hold,” she claimed under cross-examination.

The woman, a 23-year-old fellow Scientologist and working actor at the time, said she set “conditions” with Masterson before agreeing to meet him at his Hollywood Hills house for a first date, telling him she wasn’t getting in any water and only wanted to have “maybe one glass of wine” and talk.

“I was nervous and scared,” the woman said, describing how she felt when Masterson allegedly ambushed her with the threat of forcing her into the hot tub.

“I just did not want any violence to commence or escalate, so I was afraid to be argumentative,” she testified. “I was giggling, saying, ‘No I don’t want to do that. I told you. ... ‘He was like, ‘OK, well, you’re going in.’”

The woman, who was not fully identified in court due to the nature of the allegations, said Masterson was using a forceful voice like a “drill sergeant,” something in Scientology known as “tone 40.”

“They train you over and over, when someone is giving a command (like that), they’re at a high level of emotion and you should respect that,” she explained under cross-examination.

She said after she ended up stripped down to her light pink camisole and underwear, Masterson ordered her to go upstairs to his shower.

“I obeyed him,” she said in her direct testimony. " I was scared of him because he was so domineering and commanding.”

She said soon after they entered the shower, Masterson penetrated her without consent.

“I was not so cognizant that I could control the situation,” she said. “We were kissing and I was trying to control the kissing because it was getting very heavy. All of a sudden, really fast, he was inside of me and I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I had told him, ‘No, we cannot have sex.’”

She told him repeatedly to stop, pointing out he wasn’t even wearing a condom, but “he didn’t care,” she testified.

Masterson then took her to his bedroom and continued the assault, she said.

At one point he said, “OK, that’s it,” and he flipped her over and violently penetrated her from behind “like a jackhammer,” she testified.

“It was really hard pounding, and it hurt. It was so hard, the pounding, that I started to vomit in my mouth, and I swallowed it because I didn’t want to get it on his bed,” she testified.

“I felt limp and you know, like a rag doll,” she said. “I was not in control of my faculties.”

Afterward, Masterson allegedly told the woman he had just finished a “2D sec check,” which in Scientology means a “confession” to church officials about “transgressive” sexual acts, the woman testified.

“He had confessed to me that had just been through a 2D sec check because he had been having crazy sex for a while now,” she testified. “He told me he was having such crazy sex, but he was completely cured. (And) he began to talk about Mila Kunis and how pretty she is.”

Kunis was one of Masterson’s co-stars on “That ’70s Show” and is now married to another actor from the same sitcom, Ashton Kutcher.

During her testimony Thursday, the complaining witness said she never reported the alleged rape to law enforcement because she feared being expelled from Scientology.

“I knew that I would be in trouble. I had been shown previously what happens,” she said. “You lose everything, your good standing with society. They put you on blast that you are a ‘suppressive person.’”

Considering Masterson’s position as a celebrity and high-profile member of the church, she figured “nobody will believe me.”

She left the church about a year later, she said.

Under cross-examination, defense lawyer Thomas Mesereau questioned the witness about a prior statement she made to law enforcement where she said that after the alleged rape, she initially thought she and Masterson would “probably start dating.”

“It’s very common for rape victims to try to re-categorize the rape right away into something softer, and I was trying to do that,” she said.

Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo interrupted that line of questioning to say “perhaps this witness went through some type of therapy and we’re not going to get into (that).”

The witness further testified she felt “brainwashed into believing” it was wrong to “even think negatively of other Scientologists.”

Masterson, 45, was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear last June and has pleaded not guilty.

The two other accusers in the case testified earlier in the week.

Christina Bixler said she was raped twice by Masterson while they lived together at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 when she was 23 years old.

The first incident involved the actor initiating intercourse in late 2001 while she was sleeping and is the basis for one of the charges, she testified. She said the second attack took place about a month or two later, with Masterson allegedly drugging her and penetrating her anally while she was unconscious.

The first accuser to testify told the court Tuesday that she felt drugged after Masterson fed her a red alcoholic drink in April 2003. She woke up to him penetrating her vaginally and anally, she said through tears.

If convicted as charged, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

Masterson sat quietly in the courtroom Thursday wearing a blue suit, blue tie and gray pandemic mask.

He’s also facing a civil lawsuit by the three accusers and a fourth woman that was filed in 2019.

The plaintiffs claim Masterson assaulted them and then conspired with the Church of Scientology to stalk and harass them.

“This is beyond ridiculous,” Masterson said in a statement responding to the lawsuit in 2019, threatening to countersue the women and “others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family.”