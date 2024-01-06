On 3rd anniversary of Jan. 6 riots, GOP presidential candidates reveal what they learned

On the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, three Republican presidential candidates talked about what they personally took away from the events, and what they believe the country should learn.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump supporters mobbed the Capitol in an effort to halt the certification of the 2020 election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden, who had defeated Trump.

According to the FBI, more than 1,265 defendants have been charged in relation to the event, and 467 have been sentenced to incarceration.

Trump was in Iowa Saturday, holding a pair of rallies in Newton and Clinton, where he shrugged off the Jan. 6 mob as "peaceful and patriotic" and attacked the lead prosecutor bringing charges against him and the congressional committee that investigated the insurrection.

Here's how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy answered the question in a series of exclusive interviews hosted by the Des Moines Register and NBC News.

Ron DeSantis wants to 'look forward' beyond Jan. 6

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits for an interview with Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register and Dasha Burns of NBC News in the Des Moines Register Newsroom, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

“I think people are focused on looking forward, so I’m not going to spend time, you know, in my campaign, either now or in the general election, talking about rehashing that.

"Obviously, there’s been a lot of energy that’s got into it. I’ll let Donald Trump handle that. I mean, I know he was, you know, president during then. I know some of his supporters got caught up in this, who were just basically there, didn’t necessarily do anything violent. And they now got caught up in the law. He was not willing to give them any type of legal protection or clemency on the way out the door. Now he says he would do it, but I think it’s too little too late.”

Nikki Haley on Jan. 6: 'We can never let that happen again'

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley sits for an interview with Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register and Dasha Burns of NBC News in the Des Moines Register Newsroom, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

“It was a terrible day. We can never let that happen again. I don’t know anybody that saw what happened that didn’t have their heart fall to their stomach. We just don’t want to see that happen again. And I think that we owe it, all of us, to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

"Now, I will say you had a lot of people show up at the Capitol. Not everybody did something wrong. A lot of them went and were using freedom of speech, and their ability to protest to do what they wanted. But the ones that went in, the ones that broke the law, those are the ones you have to hold ‘em accountable. You have to make sure that they pay the price, to show that it will never happen again. That’s the only way we can make sure that doesn’t.”

Vivek Ramaswamy decries 'censorship' leading up to and following Jan. 6

Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy sits for an interview with Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register and Dasha Burns of NBC News in the Des Moines Register newsroom, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

“I think there are a lot of lessons. First of all, to draw lessons, we need the facts. The government still has not fully released all of the video footage. We’ve seen it released piecemeal. So, the first lesson is this: Just tell us the truth, whatever it is. If it’s ugly, just tell us the truth. Why suppress some video footage and release others? Why not actually be open about how many federal agents or informants were in the field? Why hold people in prison but without actually charging them with a specific crime? Just be open with the public. That’s lesson number one.

"Lesson number two is if you tell people they cannot speak, that’s when they scream. If you tell people they cannot scream, that’s when they tear things down. Systematic censorship in that year leading up to Jan. 6, suppressing some of the most important information about a global pandemic to the most important information about a political candidate on the even of an election created deep concerns in this country.

"We should never make those mistakes again. Censorship is wrong, no matter who commits it, left or right. So, transparency and free speech, they’re vital to our country. Those are 1776 lessons that we would do well to remember today as well. And let it also be a reminder that we’re skating on thin ice as a country. It’s now more important than ever to unite this country around the shared principles that set the United States into motion.

"That’s what I’m in this race to do. And that’s, I think, a healthy reminder that we can take from what happened that day.”

More: Vivek Ramaswamy, campaigning in Iowa, defends his trafficking in conspiracy theories

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: GOP presidential candidates give contrasting answers on Jan. 6 takeaways