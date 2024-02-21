3rd Annual Mayor's Masked Ball to Support UNCF and Edward Waters University

The United Negro College Fund will host its 3rd annual Jacksonville Mayor’s Masked Ball on Friday March 22, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront.

Over 500 corporate partners, educators, religious leaders and community influencers are expected to attend, including Mayor Donna Deegan as the host, as well as President and CEO of Edward Waters University, A. Zachary Faison Jr., J.D.

For 80 years, UNCF has strived to change the HBCU narrative across the nation by equipping more HBCU students with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce.

Edward Waters University is distinctively the state of Florida’s first independent institution of higher learning as well as Florida’s first institution established for the education of African Americans.

“As America builds back better, historically Black colleges and universities have never been more important to the nation’s economic growth. HBCUs are major engines of Black social and economic mobility and the prosperity of state and local communities. Yet, they remain systemically underfunded,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF.

“Your support is needed more than ever as UNCF fights for increases in federal support for Pell Grants and other student aid and state support for our 37 member institutions and HBCUs overall. I encourage you to invest in UNCF so together we can invest in and build future generations of Black college students who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the Mayor’s Masked Ball help us do just that.”

“I am honored to continue this tradition by serving as co-host,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “UNCF’s mission of supporting HBCUs and the students who attend them is inspiring, and we are extremely fortunate to have Edward Waters University here in Jacksonville. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support them.”

Cleve Warren will receive the UNCF Champion of Education award for his steadfast commitment to education and unwavering support of UNCF and Edward Waters University.

With the help of the Northeast Florida community, $585,000 was awarded last year in scholarships and programs for UNCF-member HBCUs and other colleges and universities, including Edward Waters University.

Entertainment will be provided by Bold City Classics. The event will also feature student testimonials, touching moments and a silent auction.

Last year, more than $300,000 was raised to help deserving students from the Jacksonville area get to and through college successfully.

More information on tickets and sponsorships can be found at the event website: uncf.org/jaxmmb.

