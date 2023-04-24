3rd arrest made in El Paso police shooting outside Jaguars strip club

The drivers of two vehicles are now in jail after they were accused of trying to run down El Paso police officers during the officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of Jaguars strip club last week.

No one was wounded in the shooting, but one of the suspects, Damian Arce, has his right eye swollen shut on his jail booking photo after allegedly fighting with officers.

The raucous confrontation occurred at 2:46 a.m. April 17 in the parking lot of Jaguars strip club, 11377 Gateway Blvd. W., close to Lee Trevino Drive.

Damian Arce was arrested on an aggravated assault charge on April 17 during an El Paso police-involved shooting in the parking lot of Jaguars strip club.

A police news statement issued over the weekend said that officers were patrolling the parking lot for criminal activity when they found Arce, 29, and Tyisha Lynn Mullen, 27, in a car.

Suspecting marijuana usage, police asked Arce to step out of the vehicle, but he allegedly began "driving away, striking the police car and several customer vehicles while dragging the officers," officials said.

Police said that Arce and Mullen allegedly fought with officers as they tried to arrest the pair.

Tyisha Lynn Mullen was arrested on charges of assault of a public servant and resisting arrest on April 17 in the parking lot of Jaguars strip club.

Arce, of East El Paso, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant and resisting arrest. He is being held under a parole violation and a total bond of $205,000 at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

Court records show Arce has multiple arrests and criminal convictions going back a decade. The Jaguars incident occurred while he was out on a $7,500 bond after El Paso police arrested him on a charge of evading arrest in a motor vehicle in February.

Mullen, of Northeast El Paso, was arrested on charges of assault of a public servant and resisting arrest. She was released from jail the same day on a $28,000 surety bond, records show.

2nd driver arrested in Jaguars parking lot police shooting

During the altercation, the driver of another vehicle, Cantrell James Miller, 29, allegedly drove in the direction of police "while revving the engine as if he was going to run over the officers," police stated.

As backup officers arrived, Miller allegedly drove around the parking lot trying to escape and an officer, who has been with the Police Department for one year, fired his gun at the car because he feared for his safety, police said. No one was shot.

Miller allegedly drove away. The car was later found abandoned in Central El Paso. On Saturday, Miller was arrested without incident, police said.

Miller, of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, faces two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant and is incarcerated at the Downtown jail under a total bond of $200,000, according to a jail log. His booking photo has not been released.

