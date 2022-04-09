3rd arrested in connection to October homicide enters pleas in case

Apr. 9—The third person arrested in the homicide case of an elderly Austin man last October has entered pleas.

Tyrone James Williams, 21, pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second degree murder, aiding and abetting aggravated robbery-inflicting bodily harm and aiding and abetting first degree assault.

Williams, along with Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, Jr., 18, and Nickalos Dewayne Taylor, 18, was charged in the death of 75-year-old William Hall, who was found dead in his home on Oct. 13, 2021.

Hall's body was discovered lying on the floor at his residence at around 11:04 a.m. on Oct. 13. According to the preliminary autopsy report, Hall sustained multiple blunt force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs.