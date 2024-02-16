3rd Assault Brigade says it wiped out 2 Russian brigades at Avdiivka

Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade, whose soldiers were recently deployed to Avdiivka, is facing around 15,000 Russian troops at its sector of the front, the unit said on social media on Feb. 16.

During the engagements, the brigade has effectively "wiped out" Russia's 74th and 114th separate motorized rifle brigades. Russia's estimated losses are 4,200 troops killed or wounded, according to the unit's report.

Avdiivka, a front-line city mere kilometers from occupied Donetsk, has faced intensified Russian attacks since October 2023 as Moscow's troops aim to encircle and capture the city. Recent reports suggest that the situation in the sector is growing increasingly dire.

Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade confirmed on Feb. 15 that it was "urgently" redeployed to Avdiivka as the situation grows "extremely critical."

According to the Third Assault Brigade's report, Russia's 30th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade is also suffering heavy losses. There are ongoing battles against the 35th and the 55th infantry brigades of Russia's 41st Army and against the 21st and 15th infantry brigades of Russia's Second Army.

Even though Russian forces suffered excessive losses, the situation remains "extremely difficult," the Ukrainian brigade said.

"Special operations are carried out by the GRU (Russia's military intelligence agency), including night assaults using night vision devices, sabotage, and guiding air strikes and artillery shelling," the Third Assault Brigade reported.

Earlier on Feb. 16, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said the "situation in Avdiivka is difficult but under control. Fierce fighting is taking place within the city."

Later the same day, Tarnavskyi announced that Ukrainian troops had pulled back from Zenit, a position on Avdiivka's southeastern outskirts that had served as Ukraine's strongpoint since 2014.

