🌱 3rd Bel Air Mall Shooter Charged + Carnival Cruises Return

Couple of thunderstorms. High: 72 Low: 41.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Mobile:

A third suspect has been charged in the shooting at the Shoppes at Bel Air Mall that left a 21-year-old man dead last September. 21-year-old Albert Quinney was arrested Wednesday and charged in the death of victim Bryan Maynard. Two other suspects, 21-year-old Patrick Lewis and 25-year-old Nickolaus Hawkins, were already arrested and charged in the case. (AL.com) Police say a food delivery driver was carjacked on Cary Hamilton Road on Wednesday night. The victim was allegedly delivering food in the Green Meadows Apartments area when he was approached by two armed males wearing masks, who demanded his car keys. The subjects fled the scene after the victim complied and the incident is currently being investigated by police. (WKRG News 5) A Carnival cruise ship docked in Mobile on Thursday afternoon after first setting sail from the port on March 5. The ship, the Ecstasy, was returning from a five-day western Caribbean cruise that included a stop in Cozumel, Mexico. It is the first cruise ship to operate in Mobile in two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (WKRG News 5)

Today in Mobile:

March LoDa ArtWalk At Alabama Contemporary Art Center (6:00 PM)

The History Museum of Mobile is hiring a Weekend Receptionist for Saturdays from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-5:00 p.m. Apply online by the end of the day today, March 11. (Facebook)

Fifth-grade students at Mary B. Austin got the chance to bring their learning to life on their inaugural 5th Grade Colonial Day. Don't miss the kids sewing, writing with quill pens, creating colonial art, making and baking bread, and churning butter the colonial way in this recap. (Facebook)

