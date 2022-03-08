3rd biker dies during Daytona Bike Week in Port Orange crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Port Orange on Monday afternoon police said, becoming the third known biker death in Volusia County during Bike Week 2022.

On Saturday, two riders were killed and another seriously injured when a car crashed into them near DeLand, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.

Also on Monday, a 39-year-old Palm Coast motorcyclist died after hitting an SUV at the intersection of State Road 206 and U.S. 1 in St. Johns County, according to the FHP.

Port Orange police Sgt. William Harrison said Monday's crash occurred in the 1700 block of Dunlawton Avenue around 4:12 p.m.

Port Orange police did not give details on how the crash occurred but said the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist is not being released until police can notify his family, Harrison said.

The crash is under investigation by the Port Orange Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Jessie Pierson at 386-506-5898.

