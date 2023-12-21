3rd day of jury deliberations in Ed Burke trial ends with no verdict
The jury in Ed Burke's federal corruption trial has reached a verdict Thursday afternoon.
The jury in Ed Burke's federal corruption trial has reached a verdict Thursday afternoon.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy one day after a federal judge ruled he must immediately pay two Georgia election workers the $148 million defamation judgment determined by a Washington jury.
A London judge has sentenced the teenage hacker who infiltrated Rockstar Games, leaking Grand Theft Auto VI footage, to an indefinite hospitalization. The 18-year-old, Arion Kurtaj, breached Rockstar’s servers from a Travelodge hotel while under police custody, using only an Amazon Fire TV Stick, smartphone, keyboard and mouse.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
Dan Titus breaks down the upcoming Christmas schedule and gets fantasy hoops managers ready for Week 10.
All you need is eight seconds to let it sit on your hair in the shower — and smoother hair awaits you when you get out.
Universally flattering, waist-cinching, smoothing, slimming: This NYDJ sale is not to be missed — and you'll get the goods by Xmas.
This universally flattering lippie will look great on any wearer — get it while it's still in stock!
The booty-saver is beloved by 26,000+ shoppers.
Steam’s annual winter sale is upon us, offering discounts on everything from AAA titles to overlooked indie gems. It lasts from today until January 4.
Shoppers find this dreamy doodad — which also plays music — 'relaxing.'
Snag the cleaning tool over 63,000 fans swear by for keeping their floors fur-free.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Hyundai is growing its EV lineup yet again with the addition of a smaller, more affordable model that could start in the mid-$20,000 range when it arrives.
Google Chrome is getting new security and performance features. The web browser’s latest version (M12) upgrades Safety Check and Memory Saver while adding the ability to save tab groups.
President Biden says that he recently took a Porsche up to 171 mph on the Secret Service’s private test track.
Magnets FTW! Trick out your phone with these excellent power banks, car mounts, wallets and more.
Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device to prevent another incident.
Devolver Digital is squeezing in one more games showcase this year with its Public Access Holiday Special. Along with holiday hijinks, expect fresh details on the likes of Baby Steps and The Plucky Squire.
As the 2023 stock market rally reached levels few predicted, short sellers lost billions on their bets against the market.
Frequent urination may be a sign that you need to train your bladder to stop feeling the urge to pee all the time.