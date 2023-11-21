3rd DUI arrest this year of Jacksonville Sheriff's Office staff: This one fatal.

In what was Duval County's 163rd traffic fatality of 2023 according to public safety officials, the man being held responsible is now a suspended without pay Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee and is the agency's third DUI arrest this year.

Sheriff T.K. Waters announced that seven-year corrections officer Cashius Barry Edwards, 28, is charged with driving under the influence manslaughter and vehicular homicide. He was booked Monday and jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Waters said Edwards was off-duty and not in a Sheriff's Office vehicle when the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Nov. 12.

He said the victim was driving south on Lane Avenue while Edwards was heading in the opposite direction at "a very high rate of speed," both approaching San Juan Avenue. When the victim turned left onto San Juan, Edwards crashed into the vehicle overturning it. The victim died at the scene, while Edwards sustained injuries but was stable.

The victim's name was not released under the state's Marsy's Law for privacy.

The sheriff did not provide details about what led to the determination that Edwards was under the influence but said each charge carries a potential 15-year sentence. Court records show he also was cited for careless driving on March 18.

"Never in my tenure with this agency has an officer been arrested for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide," Waters said. "As your sheriff, as a person who has spent over half his life devoted to this agency and community, as a human being I am devastated, naturally."

He said he wanted to address the victim's family and friends.

"While I know that there is no real closure from a loss such as this one ... I promise the public I will always be transparent about what is going on within this agency and its employees whether that news is good, bad or ugly. I do this because fundamentally JSO is an agency that belongs to the public. And today the news I share is both bad and ugly."

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, Waters also took the opportunity to remind the public about the dangers of driving under the influence.

"This heartbreaking incident is a sobering reminder how perilous the combination of alcohol consumption and driving can be," noting the victim's family has one less person at their Thanksgiving table this year.

