3rd man arrested in Black Friday shooting at Southpoint mall, Durham police say

Durham police announced on Wednesday the third arrest in the Black Friday shooting at The Streets at Southpoint mall last November.

Lamonttae Taylor, 20, of Durham man, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, the Durham Police Department said in a news release. He was released from the Durham County jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Police identified Taylor as the second suspect in an attempted robbery on the mall’s second floor that preceded the shooting, which panicked hundreds on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.