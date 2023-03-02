3rd man facing charges after being shot at Perimeter Mall, police say

Authorities have arrested a third man in connection to a shooting inside Perimeter Mall earlier this year.

Dunwoody police say Che’saun Sincere Lacey, 20, was arrested at his Stockbridge home on Wednesday with the help of sheriff’s deputies in DeKalb County and Henry County.

Deputies say Lacey and three others were at kiosk inside the mall on Jan. 6 when they got into an argument and began shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lacey was one of two people injured in the shooting. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, but survived his injuries.

Video footage from inside the mall shows the two men having an argument in the food court before gunfire erupted, leaving both men injured.

Police said Roykell Holder, 20, and Raymond Pierre, 21, were together at the time of the shooting. Pierre ran away from the area with Holder and drove the vehicle away from the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Holder was identified as the shooter and he was also shot in the hand that night.

Lacey is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and reckless conduct.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]







