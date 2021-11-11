3rd man sentenced in connection with Fairmont woman's death

Nov. 11—FAIRMONT — A 35-year-old Georgia man was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison Thursday on drug charges in connection with the fatal overdose of a Fairmont woman.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced William Gregory Chappell, of Cartersville, Ga., on charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances and one count of use and carry of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Chappell pleaded guilty to his charges in February 2019, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his case took longer than expected to move through the judicial system.

Three other co-conspirators in this case have either pleaded guilty or been sentenced for their roles in a drug distribution ring that operated from Georgia to West Virginia.

In October 2020, Judge Kleeh sentenced Terrick Robinson, also of Cartersville, Ga., to life incarceration plus 10 years for drug distribution resulting in death and a myriad of other charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

"This was a horrible series of events. The facts placed a powerful spotlight on the depravity of the drug trade and the extent that those involved will go to conduct their activities. Nothing can bring back Ms. Dubois to her family, but the prosecution and the sentencing sent the only message we can send: these types of crimes will be severely punished. The prosecution is the result of excellent work by law enforcement in multiple jurisdictions and a dedicated prosecution team intent on rendering justice. I once again offer my condolences to the family of Ms. Dubois," then-U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

After a nine-day trial in January 2020, a federal jury found Robinson, age 35, guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine — aiding and abetting, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride — aiding and abetting, one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl — aiding and abetting, one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime — aiding and abetting, one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony that Robinson trafficked and distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere from May 2018 to September 2018. Police found evidence he traveled from Georgia to West Virginia, and trafficked the drugs from different motel and hotel rooms and other locations. Robinson and his conspirators carried at least three firearms during the drug trafficking crimes.

At one of the motels in Lewis County on August 9, 2019, Robinson distributed fentanyl to Courtney Dubois of Fairmont. That drug, according to a forensic pathologist, was an independent sufficient cause of Courtney Dubois' death. The jury heard testimony and saw evidence that Robinson took Dubois' body Bartow County, Georgia, where he dismembered her body and dumped it in the county landfill.

The third co-conspirator, who is also from Cartersville, Ga., Seddrick Banks, was found guilty of drug distribution resulting in death and a myriad of other charges in July 2021.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony that Banks trafficked and distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere from May 2018 to September 2018.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, West Virginia State Police, The Bartow County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office the FBI in Rome, Georgia and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.