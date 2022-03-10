3rd person arrested in Hargrove killing

Mar. 10—MOULTON — The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office on Friday arrested a third person allegedly involved in the fatal shooting and robbery of the son of a deceased Lawrence County commissioner that occurred on Christmas Eve.

Chief Deputy Brian Covington said Maranda R. Harville, 42, of Moulton, turned herself in on warrants for first-degree hindering prosecution and abuse of a corpse, both Class C felonies.

Covington said Harville allegedly "helped clean up" the scene where Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, of Caddo, was killed.

The Sheriff's Office said Harville is the mother of Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, who has been charged with capital murder in the Dec. 24 slaying at his Lawrence County 217 residence. Authorities said Harville lived next to McCary.

Harville was released on $30,000 total bond, $15,000 on each charge, Covington said.

On Jan. 13, Eldon Cordera Shelton, 32, of Lawrence County was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and was later released on $15,000 bond in the case.

Shelton is accused of providing transportation for McCary near the crime scene and assisting him in hiding from law enforcement agencies before McCary was found and apprehended on the afternoon of Dec. 25.

"(Shelton) picked him up early in the morning after the crime and drove him around for a couple of days," sheriff's Lt. Lee Smith said after the arrest of Shelton.

Court records indicate McCary is accused of shooting Hargrove one time in the head at McCary's residence and stealing personal items from him before fleeing. The shooting is believed to have occurred about 1 a.m. Dec. 24 and authorities were notified about 6 p.m. that day.

Smith said there were other people at the residence at the time, but said Shelton was not one of them.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Hargrove was dead about 17 hours before authorities were notified.

"We don't anticipate any more arrests in the case, but somebody could come forward with more information," Covington said.

McCary is in the general population of the county jail. It was the county's only capital murder case of 2021.

Hargrove's father was Lawrence County District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove, who was killed in a motorcycle/car collision on March 22, 2021. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Joey Hargrove's widow and Gavin's mother, Sonia Hargrove, to finish out his term. Sonia Hargrove is not seeking reelection.

