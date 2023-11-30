3rd person arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens in Casa Grande

A third teenager was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens at a house party on Sunday, Casa Grande police announced.

Jesiah Street, 18, turned himself into police at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officials with the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Police stated on Tuesday that two unnamed teen boys, 16 and 17 years old, had been arrested in relation with Stephen's death. According to police, all three were slated to be charged with second-degree murder.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers responded to reports of a shooting near East Silver Reef Road and North Olive Avenue.

Detectives later determined that a house party had taken place at a vacant home when an altercation between multiple attendees occurred. The altercation escalated into gunfire, and stray bullets struck Stephens and another 17-year-old girl, who were determined to be uninvolved in the altercation.

Stephens was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. She was later pronounced dead at 5 p.m. Sunday. The unidentified 17-year-old was expected to survive.

Casa Grande Police added that the investigation was ongoing and more arrests were expected to be made soon.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact Detective Nicholas Elliot at the department's nonemergency number at 520-421-8700 or submit tips directly to the Silent Witness Casa Grande AZ website or by phone at 520-836-2100.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Local 3752 Professional Firefighters of Casa Grande to help raise funds for the Stephens family to cover medical and funeral expenses.

No other information had been released.

