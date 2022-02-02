3rd Person Charged In COVID-19 Vaccination Scam: DA | Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

3rd Long Island Woman Charged In COVID-19 Vaccination Scam: DA



Clinic receptionist helped nurses with forged records, Suffolk DA says. Her attorney says she's on "a very different playing field.



Long Island Man Left Dog Outside In Sub-Freezing Temps: SPCA



A Long Island man was arrested and charged for animal cruelty after leaving his dog outside in sub-freezing temperatures, Suffolk SPCA says.



Netflix Films For 'Jigsaw' At Long Island Jewelry & Pawn Shop



"The uniqueness of our shop kind of made it stand out from all the other places they were looking at," says store owner Anthony Cutrone.



Girl, 6, Run Over While Sledding Expected To Recover Fully: Supe



The child sustained no life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, town supervisor says.



Nassau Bail Reform Executive Order Uses Fear, Not Facts: NYCLU



"People [who are presumed innocent] are thrown into a cage because they can't afford their freedom," said policy council Jared Trujillo.

Family of 15 Displaced After Fire Destroys Home: PD

A family of 15 was displaced Tuesday morning after a fire consumed their North Amityville home, police say.



LI Family Wins Disney World Vacation for 50 People



The family will receive a complimentary three-night, four-day stay at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.



Also Worth A Look



This article originally appeared on the Patchogue Patch