3rd person charged in murder suspect’s escape from MS Coast hospital, authorities say

A third person has been charged in connection with the Friday escape of murder suspect Aceon Hopkins from Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.

Police arrested Kadejshah Cummings, 24, of Pascagoula Wednesday morning and charged her with felony conspiracy to commit a crime. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Two others, Breanna Cunningham, 22, and Keesley Holloway, 27, were arrested Tuesday and charged as accomplices. Cunningham is being held on a charge of aiding in an escape, and Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. Holloway worked at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula at the time Hopkins escaped.

Aceon Hopkins, 20, faces a felony charge of escape in Jackson County in addition to two counts of murder in a double homicide in Meridian. He turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County.

Hopkins escaped wearing a hospital gown and iron shackles around his ankles Friday morning after telling a deputy he needed to use the restroom, authorities said. Surveillance video from a nearby hotel showed him taking off his hospital gown and changing into a black hoodie that he had taken from an unlocked car.

He was in the hospital after being shot two weeks ago in Moss Point. Police there are investigating.

Hopkins has no pending charges in Moss Point, but the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department kept him in custody because Meridian police had been searching for him in the double homicide case.