The '3rd Rock From the Sun' cast reunited — and it was out of this world

Much of the main cast from the sitcom gathered at New York magazine's Los Angeles-based Vulture Fest over the weekend, including John Lithgow, French Stewart, Kristen Johnson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The gang sat down for a panel discussion about the show's legacy, and discovered a couple of surprises along the way. The NBC sitcom was about a group of aliens sent to Earth to study humans, and ran from 1996 to 2001

They also shared their experience on social media; Stewart tweeted a fun selfie with just an Earth emoji as a comment:

Gordon-Levitt posted the same picture in black and white, writing, "3rd Rock From The Sun reunion last night at @vulture festival. Can’t tell you the love I feel for this TV family of mine."

And then the surprises started to happen: Jane Curtin, one of the key cast members (who played a human in the series, not a hidden alien) ported in via Zoom.

"I was constantly trying not to laugh while working on that show, because it was just so damn funny," Curtin admitted.

But that wasn't all! Will Forte, who wrote for the show early on, sent a video greeting. Then, during one of her answers, Johnson referred to how much fun it was to play scenes with Wayne Knight (her Sally had a relationship with his Officer Don), when who should walk up from the audience but Knight himself!

"Look it's @iWayneKnight!" Johnson wrote, retweeting a video from the festival of his arrival:

The cast clearly has great affection for one another, and great memories. As Vulture reported, Stewart told everyone he had his character's old furry coat; and Gordon-Levitt revealed he still had a CD of "Doolittle" by the Pixies, which Stewart had given him for his 15th birthday.

But probably our favorite video from the fest is a more candid one. Writer Alyse Whitney posted a clip of the actors laughing their heads off at scenes from the show. "(O)ne of the single greatest moments of my life was watching the '3rd rock from the sun' cast watch and laugh at themselves in clips from the show at #vulturefestival!!" she wrote.

Yep, that's exactly how we look, too!