Sep. 2—GOSHEN — The third suspect in a robbery that left a man in a Dumpster in 2020 has pleaded guilty.

Tyrice Edmonson, 28, pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in injury, a Level 3 felony, in court Thursday. He was one of three people arrested in connection with an April 7, 2020, incident in Goshen that left an injured victim in a trash bin.