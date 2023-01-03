3rd suspect arrested in homicide case; 1 still at large

Jan. 2—A third suspect has been arrested related to the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was discovered in December in the garage of a home in Lone Butte.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Michael Sweeney, 30, at a mobile home park in Santa Fe. Sweeney has been charged with an open count of murder as well as tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit both.

One suspect in the case, Edgar Herrera, 31, remains at large, according to officials, after two other suspects were arrested in December.

Santa Fe Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said officers arrested Sweeney on Sunday at about 4 p.m. after receiving a tip that he was located in a trailer at the Casitas de Santa Fe Mobile Home Park on Airport Road.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the location and called for anyone inside the trailer to come out, Ríos said, with Sweeney's girlfriend first exiting the trailer followed by Sweeney about 20 minutes later. Ríos said Sweeney surrendered "without incident."

Though much is still unknown about Ponce-Galdeano's death, court documents describe possible ties to drug trafficking and an alleged plot to steal money.

Police believe Ponce-Galdeano was murdered at Sweeney's residence — shot multiple times and suffocated with a plastic bag — before his body was moved to the home in Lone Butte.

Deputies had previously tried to arrest Sweeney Thursday night, attempting to stop a vehicle known to be driven by him. The two men in the vehicle — one of whom is believed to have been Sweeney — led police on a brief chase to the Coronado Condominiums, where the two men got out of the car and the man police believed to be Sweeney escaped.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon with more information.