3rd suspect arrested in murder of teacher on Long Island

A third person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teacher on Long Island in April 2023.

Milton Allen, 20, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of Kimberly Midgette, Nassau County police announced Monday. Allen, a Hempstead resident, joins Oumar Barry, 27, and a 16-year-old boy as suspects in the case.

Allen was set to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder on Tuesday.

Midgette was killed while dropping off her 10-year-old daughter at her ex-husband’s house in Hempstead around 1:30 a.m. on April 1.

Midgette was still sitting in her vehicle, with a friend in the passenger seat and her daughter in the back, when a stolen black Honda Accord sped past them. Suspects in the Accord fired multiple gunshots into Midgette’s vehicle, according to police.

One bullet struck Midgette in the face, and she died three days later. Another shot hit her friend in the arm, but the woman recovered. The 10-year-old girl was not physically harmed. Investigators do not believe Midgette was the intended target of the shooting.

In November, cops arrested Barry and the teenage boy and charged them with second-degree murder. According to police, Barry was a leader of the Bloodhound Brims street gang.

Weeks after the shooting but well before Barry’s arrest, federal investigators busted several other Bloodhound Brims members.

“Kimberly Midgette was a beloved elementary school teacher at a public school in the Bronx and mother to a 10-year-old daughter,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a press release after Barry’s arrest. “Her light was cruelly stolen from all those who cherished her when a hail of bullets entered her vehicle and killed her and struck her friend.”