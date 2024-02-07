3rd suspect arrested for murder of twin brothers at Jasper County sports bar, SLED says

A third Beaufort man, 28-year-old Tayquan G’Mel Lampkin, has been charged with double murder after twin brothers were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Jasper County sports bar. The Dec. 17 shooting was a flashpoint in a feud between “two rival groups of people,” according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Lampkin was charged Friday with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two firearms offenses. He was jailed at the Jasper County Detention Center, although bond information was not immediately available.

Arrest affidavits for Lampkin are identical to those of the case’s previously arrested suspects, 23-year-old Jamar Nazir Smith-Hagood and 26-year-old Andrew Lee Grober II. The documents say the three men brandished firearms during the altercation in the parking lot and fired shots, killing twin brothers Trajaan and Traquan Fripp, both 24 and from Beaufort. One other person was shot in the leg, resulting in the attempted murder charge.

Judicial records show Lampkin had a decade-long criminal history prior to the shooting, dating back to two counts of assault in 2013. He was convicted as an accessory after the fact of murder in 2016 and pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and unlawful carrying of a pistol in 2018.

The deadly shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Sports Baba bar, located in the Riverwalk Business Park off S.C. 170. Google lists the restaurant as “permanently closed” and the phone number connected to the business is no longer in service.

The Fripp brothers were killed three days after their 24th birthday and left behind three children in total, according to their obituaries. Trajaan was employed at Yemassee’s Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center — “the monkey farm” — while Traquan worked at Madison’s restaurant in Port Royal.

Renée Wunderlich, a spokesperson for SLED, would not say whether additional suspects are yet to be charged. The case is still under investigation, she says, and anyone with information on the Dec. 17 shooting is encouraged to email the agency at tips@sled.sc.gov.

