3rd suspect wanted for 2020 Uniontown murder taken into custody

The third suspect wanted for a murder in Uniontown is behind bars three years after the crime.

Malik Belt was taken into custody by state police and FBI agents Thursday in Monessen.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in the September 2020 murder of Kail McCargo on Evans Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 facing charges in connection to death of 19-year-old who was shot in Uniontown

Officers found McCargo, 19, shot twice and lying in the yard of a home after a drive-by shooting, officials said.

Belt was denied bond and placed in the Fayette County Jail where is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Devyon Dennis and Micha Craig, who are charged with homicide in the case, were jailed in April.

