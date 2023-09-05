3rd suspect wanted in armed robbery, sexual battery investigation

A third man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery and sexual battery investigation that began last month, according to Crime Stoppers.

On Aug. 11, a woman told police that she was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint and knifepoint by two men. The woman, with disabilities, said it happened on Catherine Simmons Avenue in north Charlotte.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 arrested in armed robbery, sexual battery investigation, CMPD says

Police said they used her description to find the suspects’ car and tried to pull it over. The car sped away from officers, who chased it until it stopped a short time later.

On Aug. 12, 41-year-old Jeffery Morgan, 41, and 19-year-old Jeffery Morgan III were arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Jail records show the pair faces multiple charges.

On Sept. 5, Crime Stoppers announced a third suspect was wanted in connection with this incident.

CMPD needs help identifying this suspect who sexually assaulted and robbed a handicapped person in the 1600 block of Catherine Simmons Ave on August 11, 2023. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for 💰leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/qttyRSbIZ3 — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) September 5, 2023

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.











