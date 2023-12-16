3rd suspect in Ybor City shooting claims self-defense, will remain in jail

Dwayne Tillman Jr., the 21-year-old from Tampa who was arrested in connection with a deadly Ybor City shooting in October, will remain in jail until his trial, a judge ruled during a hearing Friday.

Prosecutors presented surveillance videos they say showed Tillman shooting into a crowd after 14-year-old Elijah Wilson was shot and killed near the 1600 block of East Seventh Avenue in Ybor early Oct. 29 after an argument between two groups.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office says Tyrell Phillips, 22, was the first person to shoot in what became a gunfight. Phillips has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in Wilson’s death.

Tillman’s defense attorney argued that his client should be protected under his right to self-defense and Florida’s stand your ground law because, he said, Tillman was afraid for his and his friends’ lives.

Tillman told the officers that he was shooting at whoever he saw shoot his friend, Wilson. He testified to not remembering the number of rounds he shot, but that he was sorry for putting the people in Ybor City in danger. The footage shown by the State Attorney’s Office showed him returning to the scene, pleading with police to check on Wilson.

Prosecutors argued that Tillman shooting at Phillips while Phillips was running away meant that his case was not one of self-defense because Phillips was faced away from Tillman and was more than a football field away, so Tillman was essentially shooting into the crowd.

Tillman faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and attempted aggravated battery while discharging a firearm.

The judge ruled that Tillman will remain in custody instead of being released on a bond, saying he “presents an ongoing danger to the community.”

The Tampa Police Department, along with state and federal law enforcement agencies, are continuing to look for one or more shooters who have yet to be identified. A reward of up to $27,000 has been offered for any tips or information that leads to arrests. Anyone with information, including photos and video of the shooting, is asked to submit them through an online portal maintained by the FBI, available at fbi.gov/tampashooting.