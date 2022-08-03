ST. CLOUD ― A third man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion that he was involved in a July 6 shooting in St. Cloud that injured four people.

20-year-old Jamarcus Jamond Morris, of St. Cloud, was arrested Wednesday and is expected to be charged with four counts of second-degree felony assault, according to a press release from the St. Cloud Police Department.

Around 1:30 p.m. St. Cloud Police Department SWAT Team members executed a search warrant on a Sartell apartment and took Morris into custody without incident. Morris was transported to the Stearns County Jail.

Earlier this week Daquan Christopher Savon Ledbetter, 28, and Bryan Garth II, 26, were charged in relation to the shooting with four felony counts of assault with a firearm and one felony count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.

Four people were injured in a shooting that happened just before 6 p.m. in an alley near Sixth Avenue and 11th Street South in St. Cloud. Police responded around 5:45 p.m. and found a boy lying on the sidewalk. He'd been shot in the head, and three men had been taken to St. Cloud Hospital for gunshot wounds, the criminal complaint said.

Ledbetter and Garth have both been previously convicted of multiple violent crimes in Sherburne and Stearns counties and are not allowed to have firearms or ammunition.

St. Cloud police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the police department at 320-251-1200.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: 3rd suspected in July St. Cloud shooting that injured 4 arrested