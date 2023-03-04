3rd teen arrested in St. Petersburg death of 15-year-old boy, police say

A 12th grader has become the third person to be arrested in a shooting last December that killed 15-year-old Zykiqurio Lofton, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Jeremiah Davis, 18, was arrested at Gibbs High School when class was dismissed Friday, the agency said in a news release. Officers say he was in possession of a handgun when he was taken into custody.

Lofton was walking near 9th Avenue South and 16th Street South when he was shot shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 29, police said.

Davis was booked into a Pinellas County jail. He faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon on school property, the department said.

Two other teens also have been arrested in connection to Lofton’s death: Deonte Bishop, 17, was taken into custody Dec. 30, and David Moore, 18, was arrested Feb. 14. Both face a first-degree felony murder charge.