3rd teen suspect identified in Windsor double murder

Jun. 22—Authorities have publicly identified the third suspect in a May 2020 incident in which an elderly woman and her adult daughter were stabbed to death in their home on Clover Street in Windsor and the younger woman's husband suffered serious stab wounds.

The suspect is Makenzie Bezio, now 19, of Torrington, who is charged with two counts each of murder and murder conspiracy and is being held in lieu of $1 million bond at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme.

Bezio's name appeared on Friday's Hartford Superior Court docket, and she is due back in court July 15.

When the stabbings occurred on May 11, 2020, Bezio was 15 days short of her 18th birthday. As a result, her case went initially to juvenile court. So did the cases against her co-defendants, Charles Dzurenka Jr., now 18, who lived at the house at 70 Clover St. where the stabbings took place, and Terry T. Brown Jr., who would now be 18 or 19, of 87 Giddings Ave.

Although the cases would have been automatically transferred to adult court because all three defendants were facing murder charges, case records didn't immediately become public because of a 2019 Connecticut law that made such "juvenile transfer" cases confidential until after a trial or conviction by plea.

The federal courts have since ruled the 2019 law unconstitutional. But the decisions allow state judges to seal the cases of individual defendants who were juveniles when their crimes occurred.

That may have happened recently in the case of Charles Dzurenka Jr., whose name also appeared on Friday's Hartford Superior Court docket but has since disappeared from publicly available judicial records.

Killed in the stabbings were Sandra Marci, 78, and her daughter, Marianne Dzurenka, 55, both of 70 Clover St. Charles Dzurenka, 52, the father of Charles Jr. and husband of Marianne, survived serious wounds.

In a detailed statement to police shortly after the stabbings, Dzurenka Jr. said he had been "physically and emotionally abused" by Marianne Dzurenka and his father, according to an affidavit by Windsor police Detective Brian Burke.

Dzurenka Jr. said in the statement that he felt that if Marianne Dzurenka and his father were gone "I would be free." He said he asked Brown, who he knew from "the courts" at the Clover Street School, "if he could help me get rid of my parents" and that they agreed via Snapchat that it would happen on the night of May 10, 2020.

He said Bezio, whom he had dated, and Brown "were the only ones that knew about this. She tried to talk me out of it but she couldn't so she just went along with it."

Dzurenka Jr. said he left the Clover Street home through his bedroom window around 10 p.m. May 10 and found Bezio waiting nearby in a van with a friend of hers and his mother. He said he then texted Brown to say he had left before going to spend the night at a Torrington apartment next door to Bezio's.

The detective reported that police got search warrants for the phones of all three juveniles and obtained messages that he said show that Bezio "had foreknowledge of the acts to be committed as well as an active role in the commission of the acts."

He quoted a series of messages between Bezio and Dzurenka Jr. on the evening of May 10, 2020, discussing plans for him to come out the window and meet her while Brown would go "through back."

Bezio's lawyer, Andrew O'Shea, couldn't be reached for comment Monday.

