SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test

  • In this image from video made available by SpaceX, one of the company's Starship prototypes fires its thrusters as it lands during a test in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. SpaceX’s futuristic Starship looked like it aced a touchdown Wednesday, but then exploded on the landing pad with so much force that it was hurled into the air. The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success. (SpaceX via AP)
  • In this image from video made available by SpaceX, one of the company's Starship prototypes fires its thrusters as it lands during a test in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. SpaceX’s futuristic Starship looked like it aced a touchdown Wednesday, but then exploded on the landing pad with so much force that it was hurled into the air. The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success. (SpaceX via AP)
1 / 2

SpaceX Starship Test

In this image from video made available by SpaceX, one of the company's Starship prototypes fires its thrusters as it lands during a test in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. SpaceX’s futuristic Starship looked like it aced a touchdown Wednesday, but then exploded on the landing pad with so much force that it was hurled into the air. The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success. (SpaceX via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCIA DUNN
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s futuristic Starship looked like it aced a touchdown Wednesday, but then exploded on the landing pad with so much force that it was hurled into the air.

The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success. Two previous test flights crash-landed in fireballs.

The full-scale prototype of Elon Musk's envisioned Mars ship soared more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas on Wednesday. It descended horizontally over the Gulf of Mexico and then flipped upright just in time to land.

The shiny bullet-shaped rocketship remained intact this time at touchdown, prompting SpaceX commentator John Insprucker to declare, “third time’s a charm as the saying goes” before SpaceX ended its webcast of the test.

But then the Starship exploded and was tossed in the air, before slamming down into the ground in flames.

There was no immediate comment from SpaceX on what went wrong. But Musk looked on the bright side in a tweet: “Starship 10 landed in one piece!” RIP SN10, honorable discharge.”

He added: “SpaceX team is doing great work! One day, the true measure of success will be that Starship flights are commonplace.”

Musk plans to use Starships to send people to the moon and Mars.

The last two prototypes reached a similarly high altitude in December and February, but slammed into the ground at Boca Chica, Texas, and exploded.

Each of these last three test flights lasted 6 1/2 minutes.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX's Starship prototype flies to 32,000 feet and sticks the landing in third flight test

    SpaceX has launched SN10 -- the tenth iteration of its current prototype series of Starship, the heavy-lift reusable spacecraft it's developing. Starship SN10 took off from Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX is developing the vehicle. Unlike the last two Starship prototypes to fly this high, however, the roughly six-minute flight did not end in a fireball [UPDATE: Well, not immediately.

  • SpaceX Starship SN10 finally lands safely before huge explosion minutes later

    Mars-bound craft landed at an angle and appeared to leak fuel

  • SpaceX launches and lands Starship prototype

    A prototype of a next-generation SpaceX rocket took to the skies above Texas today for a test flight that ended in a successful landing for the rocket before it later exploded on the pad. Why it matters: SpaceX hopes to one day use its Starship to send people and cargo to places like Mars. These tests are key to proving out the tech needed for those future missions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The Starship, called SN10, made it to about 10 kilometers in altitude before starting its descent back to Earth. SN10 then managed to land upright on the pad, something that SN8 and SN9 were not able to accomplish during their test flights. "Third time's the charm," SpaceX engineer and webcast commentator John Insprucker said during the broadcast of the launch.While the landing was seemingly successful, the rocket then exploded after touching down. You can watch a replay of the explosion here at about 14.5 minutes after launch.Go deeper: Watch a replay of the launch.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Japanese billionaire invites eight people on trip around the moon

    A Japanese billionaire is inviting eight people to join an all-expenses-paid trip around the moon - his latest attempt to find company for a world-first voyage aboard a SpaceX Starship rocket in 2023. Yusaku Maezawa, who was a punk band drummer before making his fortune by selling a fashion company, said on Wednesday that the people could be from anywhere in the world and would become the first private passengers to complete the seven-day expedition. Last January, Mr Maezawa, 42, made headlines when he said he was looking for a “life partner” to join him on the on trip. The only requirements were that the woman must be single, over 20, have a positive attitude and be interested in going to space. The process was going to be turned into a matchmaking documentary called "Full Moon Lovers", but he cancelled the competition just weeks later, saying he had “mixed feelings” after nearly 28,000 women applied “with earnest intentions and courage”. Now he is on the hunt again, but this time for creative types rather than a girlfriend.

  • SpaceX's first paying moon flight customer wants to give away eight seats aboard his spaceship

    Yusaku Maezawa, the first paying passenger to book a trip aboard SpaceX's (still in development) Starship spacecraft around the moon, has provided a promised update about his mission. Now, however, Maezawa is looking for crewmates. The full passenger list will include 10 to 12 crew members, Maezawa said in a video about the announcement, but eight will be selected from the general public.

  • SpaceX Starship Sticks the Landing -- Then Blows Up Anyway

    After flying prototypes of its Starship twice to high altitude in February, only to see the rockets crash land when they tried to return to base, on Wednesday, March 3, everything came together for SpaceX. As with the previous launch attempts of Starship prototypes SN8 and SN9, SpaceX's SN10 lifted off smoothly Wednesday evening from its launch pad in South Texas, and it flew to about 10 kilometers altitude before executing its patented "belly flop" maneuver and floating horizontally back to Earth, exposing as much surface area as possible to slow its descent.

  • Watch live: SpaceX is launching a new Starship rocket prototype. The last 2 attempts ended in explosions.

    Elon Musk gives the newest Starship prototype, SN10, a 60% chance of a successful landing. Its predecessors slammed into the ground.

  • Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

    Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

  • Lawyer for 5-year-old injured in Britt Reid crash says he'll be seeking 'most serious charges'

    The car 5-year-old Ariel Young was in was "flattened" when Britt Reid's truck struck it at highway speed.

  • Japanese billionaire seeks 8 people for free trip to the moon

    "I will pay for the entire journey. I have bought all the seats, so it will be a private ride," Yusaku Maezawa said.

  • A 59-Year-Old Vegetarian Weightlifter Set a World Record for Longest-Held 100kg Deadlift

    He doubled his own world record from two years ago.

  • Allen Robinson contract: What franchise tag deadline means for Bears, WR

    The Bears still sound like a team intent on keeping Allen Robinson.

  • Highlight: Iris Mbulito throws no-look, behind-the-head assist in the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament

    Arizona State women's basketball junior guard Iris Mbulito connects with Maggie Besselink on the flashy assist in transition against USC in the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament. Follow Pac-12 women’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Maezawa wants you: Japan billionaire seeks 'crew' for moon trip

    Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Wednesday launched a search for eight people to join him as the first private passengers on a trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX. The first stage of the selection process runs to March 14, with applicants needing to pass medical checks and, eventually, an interview with Maezawa. The entrepreneur, who sold his online fashion business Zozo Inc to SoftBank in 2019, is paying the entire cost of the voyage on SpaceX's next-generation reusable launch vehicle, dubbed the Starship.

  • Elon Musk is trying to create a new city called 'Starbase' at SpaceX's Texas launch site

    SpaceX has already approached Cameron County, Texas, with its plan to incorporate the area into a city called Starbase.

  • Senate Republicans Threaten To Delay Passage Of COVID-19 Relief Bill

    The $1.9 trillion plan is broadly popular, but that isn't stopping GOP members of Congress from lining up against it.

  • The Bachelor Recap: Goodbye, Katie and 6 More Women Tell All Shockers

    Things shift so quickly in the Bachelor universe. A few weeks ago, producers had chosen Katie Thurston as the next Bachelorette, and Bachelor Nation approved the choice on social media after the news had been leaked during a reunion taping. And then host Chris Harrison decided to defend Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racial insensitivities during an […]

  • South Dakota House lawmakers leave AG impeachment in doubt

    The South Dakota House on Wednesday left the impeachment of the state's attorney general in doubt as lawmakers moved to delay evaluating whether he should be impeached until the conclusion of the criminal case against him for hitting and killing a man with his car. The House State Affairs Committee amended a resolution to impeach Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, striking the articles of impeachment and replacing them with language that said he could potentially be impeached. The resolution, which will next head to the full House, holds no requirement that lawmakers take up the issue once the criminal case has concluded.

  • Facebook critic Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband sold up to $210,000 in tech stocks - including in Facebook

    Greene has long accused tech giants of anti-conservative bias. Yet she and her husband invested thousands of dollars in them, The Daily Beast reported.

  • English COVID-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds

    The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has dropped since January, but the rate of decline has slowed and cases might be on the rise in some areas, researchers at Imperial College London said on Thursday. The researchers said that national prevalence was 0.49%, down two-thirds from the 1.57% recorded in January, but added that compared to interim findings for February, estimated prevalence had risen in London and the South-East, as well as the East and West Midlands. "The prevalence... in England continues to fall although the rate of decline has slowed," Steven Riley, Professor of Infectious Disease Dynamics, Imperial College London, told reporters, adding that prevalence needed to be lower to give the vaccine rollout the best chance of success.