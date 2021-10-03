3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

This photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows Shaun Runyon. Authorities said Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. He returned to the Davenport home where he was temporarily living with his co-workers Saturday and beat one man to death while he slept, killed another man on the front porch and chased another victim into the street, striking him with the bat, Sheriff Grady Judd said. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Another man, his wife and their 7-year-old daughter escaped unharmed. ((Polk County Sheriff's Office visa AP)
·1 min read

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. He returned to the Davenport home he where he was temporarily living with his co-workers Saturday and beat one man to death while he slept, killed another man on the front porch and chased another victim into the street, beating him badly with a bat, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Another man, his wife and their 7-year-old daughter escaped unharmed. Authorities did not release the identifies of the victims.

Runyon and seven co-workers and their families were living at the home rented by a Pennsylvania company, J & B Electric, Inc.

It's unclear what prompted the fight between 39-year-old Runyon and his supervisor Friday, but Sheriff Judd said he confessed.

He was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. It was not immediately clear if he had retained a lawyer to comment on the charges.

Runyon fled the home, turning up hours later at the home of a random Lake Wales couple, wearing bloody clothes and telling them he’d been raped, according to the sheriff.

Judd said the man discarded his bloody clothes at the home as they urged him to go to the hospital where he was later taken into custody.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

    Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”

  • Three killed in Polk County home

    Three people killed in home in Polk County. Suspect is in custody.

  • Sheriff: Man shot, killed in Brown County; 1 taken in custody

    Sheriff: Man shot, killed in Brown County; 1 taken in custody

  • Couple beaten with wiper after dogs removed from tenant's apartment

    The NYPD and ASPCA rescued more than 20 dogs, including puppies, that they say were neglected and used for fighting.

  • Panthers-Cowboys live updates: Carolina will try to win in Dallas without McCaffrey

    The undefeated Panthers test their perfect mark at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

  • Giants clinch at least tie in NL West, match team wins mark

    The San Francisco Giants couldn't celebrate a division title yet — not with the rival Dodgers still going win for win in the NL West race. San Francisco clinched at least a tie pursuing its first West title since 2012 by matching the franchise record with its 106th win, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 Friday night before turning attention to Los Angeles' home game against Milwaukee. “They’re probably more frustrated with us because we’re ahead and we keep winning,” Giants winning pitcher Anthony DeSclafani said.

  • Can the R Kelly verdict lead to a shift in the music industry?

    After years of sexual abuse allegations, the R&B singer has finally had to face punishment for his crimes but will a wider reckoning follow? R Kelly in concert Photograph: John D Shearer/BEI/Rex/Shutterstock Activist Oronike Odeleye was at her desk, knee-deep in another 12-hour day of working from home, when the news hit. A friend called. The R&B performer and producer R Kelly had been found guilty on all nine counts in his sex trafficking case, he said. Initially, Odeleye felt “a bit stunned, b

  • Victoria's Secret debuts mastectomy bra, breast cancer awareness initiative with Stella McCartney

    Breast Cancer Awareness Month has started and Victoria's Secret is launching several new initiatives around the cause. The Body by Victoria Mastectomy Bra was created to support thousands of women who undergo mastectomies each year as part of their fight against breast cancer, the company says. Oe hundred percent of sales will be donated to The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers to support breast cancer research and discoveries.

  • Sheriff confirms teen dead after shooting in Brandon

    A teen is dead after a shooting in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff.

  • Biden says he'll 'work like hell' to pass infrastructure, social spending bills

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was going to "work like hell" to get both an infrastructure bill and a multi-trillion-dollar social spending bill passed through Congress and plans to travel more to bolster support with Americans. Biden visited the Capitol on Friday to try to end a fight https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democrats-struggle-reach-deal-congress-bidens-agenda-2021-10-01 between moderates and left-leaning progressives in his Democratic Party that has threatened the two bills that make up the core of his domestic agenda. Biden said he would be traveling to make "the case why it's so important" to pass the bills and to make clear what is in them.

  • Victoria's Secret partners with Stella McCartney to launch new mastectomy bra ahead of breast cancer awareness month

    The bra comes at a time when Victoria's Secret is moving away from model-based marketing to cater towards a more universal audience of women.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • Biden on passing his legislative agenda: 'We’re going to get it done'

    After meeting House Democrats on Capitol Hill Friday afternoon, President Biden responded to reporters about the possibility of an agreement on infrastructure and Build Back Better legislation. “It doesn’t matter when,” Biden said. “We’re going to get it done.”

  • Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found

    Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago. A maintenance worker who entered her apartment unauthorized the day she disappeared and later killed himself is the prime suspect. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano’s body in a wooded area near an apartment building.

  • Meth overdose deaths in the United States almost tripled from 2015 to 2019, study says

    Methamphetamine overdoses are on the rise, a study published in JAMA Psychiatry says. When researchers from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed data from 2015 to 2019, they found that meth overdose deaths in the United States had almost tripled.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. During that time span, meth-related overdoses rose from 5,526 to 15,489. Thi

  • Alaska man visiting New England killed after tool smashes through windshield

    Thomas Arrington, 69, of Palmer, Alaska and his wife had just arrived in Massachusetts for a vacation when a long metal tool fell from a truck and pierced the windshield of his rental car.

  • BepiColombo: Europe's mission to Mercury returns first pictures

    The BepiColombo spacecraft gets its first glimpse of the Solar System's innermost planet.

  • Climate may harm the future of Georgia's state symbol, the peach. But there may be answers.

    Lush, fuzzy, delicious: the Georgia peach is a succulent state symbol. But human-caused climate change could spell doom for Georgia's peach crops - and the threat has begun to affect the area.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. In a feature story for National Geographic, environment and conservation journalist Sarah Gibbens looks at the toll the warming climate has already taken on Georgia's peach industry, and how scient

  • Check out these lava waves!

    These ripples are in what the UGS calls a lava lake in Hawaii's kilauea volcano.

  • 2 people killed after helicopter and plane collide midair in Chandler, Arizona

    The crash happened Friday morning at Chandler Airpark, the police department said.