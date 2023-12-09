3rd victim dies following deadly Skyway crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A third victim died overnight following the deadly, wrong-way crash on the Skyway Bridge Wednesday that left multiple people dead.

Deputies said the 51-year-old Ohio woman died overnight from her injuries.

On Dec. 6 around 10:46 p.m., a driver slammed into a Hillsborough County deputy’s patrol car, killing two people after he crashed into a rideshare car, following the high-speed pursuit.

Deputies said the driver, 22-year-old Leosvany Aria Roman, was driving a stolen vehicle, fleeing authorities at 140 mph. When an FHP trooper attempted to stop Roman, he hit the trooper patrol car, leaving him with minor injuries.

Roman was charged in the deaths of the two victims. One of the passengers, a 52-year-old Ohio man, and the driver, a 33-year-old Bradenton man died at the scene of the crash.

The other suspect, 30-year-old Mohamed Ali Pujol was also arrested after attempting to run over a deputy with his Mercedes sedan, but the deputy was able to jump out of the way.

“This criminal had no regard for human life. Our deputies, facing danger, had to jump out of the way of a man they feared would run them over to get away,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The additional charges he faces will ensure the only road he’s ever on again is the one that leads straight to jail.”

As of this report, the 24-year-old man from Ohio is still hospitalized with serious injuries.

