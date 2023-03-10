3rd victim dies after GloRilla concert stampede in Rochester

The death toll from a chaotic stampede after a concert in Rochester, New York, rose to three as the final hospitalized victim died from her injuries, police said Thursday.

Aisha Stephens died Wednesday night, three days after the crowd surged while exiting the Main Street Armory following a show headlined by the rapper GloRilla. Stephens, who was from Syracuse, was 35.

Officials previously confirmed the deaths of Rhondesia Belton, 33, and Brandy Miller, 35, and said seven others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crowd to the surge Sunday night.

“As people began to exit, the crowd began to surge and rush toward the exit. There are some reports that shots were heard, causing the crowd to panic, but that has not been confirmed,” Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news conference Monday.

“We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene.”

The Main Street Armory is no longer authorized to host entertainment events after Smith denied the renewal of the venue’s entertainment license, police said Wednesday.

GloRilla, 23, received her first career Grammy nomination at February’s award show for the song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Her song “Tomorrow” has a remix featuring Cardi B that reached No. 9 on the U.S. singles chart.

“I am devastated and heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me,” the rapper tweeted Monday. “Praying for their families and for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”